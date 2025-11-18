Vivica Fox Softens Her Stance After Viral 50 Cent Dating Advice

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Vivica Fox explained her viral anti-rapper dating advice was based on personal regrets about her 50 Cent fling and not meant as a blanket rule.

Vivica Fox fired up the internet with her no-filter comment about not dating rappers, but now she’s walking it back and blaming it on her own love life drama.

The Vivica Fox moment blew up after she told a crowd at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in Chicago, “Don’t date 50 Cent and don’t date no damn rappers!”

During the Q&A, someone asked Vivica what advice she’d give her 17-year-old self. Without skipping a beat, she dropped the 50 Cent bomb and admitted, “Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it.”

That line had everybody talking, especially since she and 50 Cent had a brief but loud relationship back in 2003 that ended in a whole lot of public shade.

Now Vivica’s hitting rewind.

TMZ caught up with her in New York, where she tried to cool things off, saying it wasn’t a blanket warning about all Hip-Hop dudes — it was more about her own story.

“People are allowed to date whoever they want and that her message should be taken more as a warning to the girlies to be careful,” she explained.

She also said if she could talk to her younger self, she’d tell her to chill a bit on the public relationship stuff and “maybe not go public so fast and just have fun.”

50 didn’t waste time responding to Viv’s original post.

He fired off a post on Instagram with an AI pic of himself as Morpheus from The Matrix, holding red and blue pills, captioned: “Either way I’m a have that ass in the matrix. You know I love me some you, girl. But damn it’s been 22 years Vivica.”

Vivica actually thought his comeback was chill for once and called it “fantastic.” But when it came to picking her pill, she said, “I’ll take the blue pill.”

Viv’s been in the game for decades, from Independence Day to Empire, but people still bring up her short-lived thing with the G-Unit boss like it happened yesterday.