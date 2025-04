Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Vybz Kartel gave glory to God after showing off his new U.S. mansion, marking a major milestone in his post-prison comeback.

Vybz Kartel has unveiled his new Florida mansion and a fresh start, showing off the upscale property in a new home tour.

The Dancehall heavyweight gave his followers a peek into his latest chapter on Tuesday (April 15). He shared a video of his new U.S. home, complete with soaring ceilings, a sleek pool and an outdoor space built for entertaining. His fiancée, Sidem Öztürk, was seen lounging comfortably in the clip.

He captioned the post, “[Sidem] chillin in our new home in the name of Jesus #family1st #GodistheGreatest.”

Vybz Kartel Confirms Move To Florida

The new property marks a major step in his comeback after serving 13 years in prison. In a recent interview, Kartel confirmed he’s now based in Florida.

“I spent 13 years in prison, like seriously, that’s not a joke,” he explained. “I need to go out now and I’m working. Florida is good because it’s a hub, you can go to New York, you can go across the Atlantic, England, go west, you’re in LA. It’s a nice place to be geographically, where we can just move.”

He also made it clear he’s steering clear of trouble and distancing himself from his old stomping grounds in Jamaica.

“I am just staying out of trouble,” Kartel added. “I don’t want to be in nothing negative, never. So we stay away from that.”

This isn’t his first big real estate move since his release. Back in October, he purchased a sprawling mansion in Red Hills, St. Andrew, one of Jamaica’s most exclusive neighborhoods. He announced the purchase with the caption, “From Prison to Prosperity.”

From Prison to Prosperity pic.twitter.com/KWzMB5tERQ — Vybz Kartel (@Vybz_Official) October 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Vybz Kartel made his triumphant return to the U.S. stage with two back-to-back, sold-out concerts at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 10 and 11, 2025—his first U.S. performances in 20 years since regaining his American visa.

Each show reportedly drew around 19,000 fans, making Kartel the first dancehall artist to sell out Barclays Center twice in a row, a historic milestone for the genre.

Vybz Kartel’s performances featured surprise guest appearances by Busta Rhymes, Spice, Shenseea and many more.