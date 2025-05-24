Wack 100 Pushes Aaron The Plumber To “Snitch” To Protect Mother

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Aaron the Plumber breaks his silence, accusing Wack 100 of threatening his mother’s life and explaining why he took legal action to protect his family.

Reality TV personality/rapper Aaron the Plumber has spoken out against music industry figure Wack 100, accusing him of issuing violent threats against Aaron’s mother.

Aaron, a former street hustler turned licensed plumber and entertainer, said the drama began after an altercation with one of Wack 100’s security guards. One of them allegedly spit on him.

Then, Wack allegedly called Aaron’s mother directly and threatened her life. Aaron’s claims were caught on audio.

“Recently, a man known as Wack 100 threatened to take my mother’s life and the lives of her children over a dispute that started with one of his security guards,” Aaron revealed. “But instead of letting us handle it like men, Wack took it to a whole different level, calling my mom’s phone, threatening her life on audio and even trying to set me up through a female from L.A.”

The severity of the threats left his mother, who has reportedly been clean for two years, in fear.

According to Aaron, she is terrified to even leave her home. This situation ultimately led Aaron to include the authorities, a move he knew would not sit well in the streets.

“This was the hardest decision of my life,” Aaron explained. “Not because I’m weak. Not because I’m scared. But because I’m done letting fake gangsters play god with real people’s lives.”

In a live video, Aaron addressed the stigma often attached to street codes and being labeled a snitch. But he was clear: “Snitching is telling to get yourself out of trouble. I didn’t do a damn thing wrong. I didn’t break any law. I’m protecting my family. Period.”

Although the street life is in his past, he said it is behind him. “I’m not a gangster. I’m a rapper for entertainment,” he said. “I’m not a street dude anymore. I’m a man. I’m a son. I’m a protector. And yeah… I’m a plumber.”

Aaron has since relocated his mother to a new state for safety. He also shared a GoFundMe link to help support her as she regains stability in a safer environment.

“I’ll never let anyone hurt my mom and walk free,” Aaron concluded. “That’s not snitching. That’s standing up.”

Wack 100 had not issued a statement at the time of this writing, but he did make a cryptic statement on Instagram. He suggested that Aaron’s latest move was an extortion attempt and presented a private text.

Here is Aaron the Plumber’s complete statement:

I never thought I’d be in this position. I’m Aaron The Plumber. I come from a real street background — I know what it means to keep it solid. But today, I’m not speaking to the streets… I’m speaking from my heart. Recently, a man known as Wack 100 threatened to take my mother’s life — and the lives of her children — over a dispute that started with one of his security guards. That man spit on me. I stood on business. But instead of letting us handle it like men, Wack took it to a whole different level — calling my mom’s phone, threatening her life on audio, and even trying to set me up through a female from LA. My mother is a recovering addict. She’s been clean for 2 years. She’s finally working a job, holding it down, and making me proud every single day. But now she’s scared to leave the house… afraid to go to work… because of one man’s ego. So I made the hardest decision of my life: I took it to the courts. Not because I’m weak. Not because I’m scared. But because I’m done letting fake gangsters play god with real people’s lives. People are gonna call me a snitch. But snitching is telling to get yourself out of trouble. I didn’t do a damn thing wrong. I didn’t break any law. I’m protecting my family. Period. If your mom was in danger — if you had proof a man was trying to harm her — would you stay silent to protect an image? Or would you step up and make sure she lived another day? I’m not a gangster. I’m a rapper for entertainment. I’m not a street dude anymore. I’m a man. I’m a son. I’m a protector. And yeah… I’m a plumber. So say what you want. But I’ll never let anyone hurt my mom and walk free. That’s not snitching. That’s standing up. If you would like to donate to my mother: We just moved her to another state so she is safe and will be back working in a few days. Thank you for your love and support.