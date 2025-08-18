Wendy Williams Defiant After Latest Report Confirms Dementia

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams pushed back against her guardianship in New York City after new medical tests confirmed her dementia.

Wendy Williams stepped out in New York City over the weekend, just days after updated medical records reaffirmed her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, while her ongoing legal battle over guardianship shows no signs of slowing down.

The former daytime television host was seen dining at Tucci’s restaurant with friends, including Baruch Shemtov, Alex Finnie and Rosanna Scotto, according to Page Six.

Despite her diagnosis, Williams appeared in good spirits, smiling and engaging with her companions during the public outing.

“I will get out of guardianship,” Williams said, standing firm in her opposition to the court-appointed control over her affairs.

Williams underwent a fresh round of medical and neuropsychological evaluations. Last week, results confirmed the same diagnoses she first received in 2023.

Her legal team continues to challenge the necessity of her guardianship, which was originally put in place in May 2022 after Wells Fargo raised concerns about her mental fitness and financial management.

The court appointed attorney Sabrina Morrissey as Williams’ guardian, granting her authority over the former host’s health care and finances.

The arrangement has drawn criticism from Williams’ family, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and her legal counsel, who have all questioned Morrissey’s oversight.

Williams currently lives in an assisted living facility in New York City on a memory care floor. Her guardianship was recently extended for another three months, with the following court review scheduled for November 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hunter has filed a lawsuit alleging abuse and mismanagement within the guardianship system. The suit seeks $250 million in damages and a new guardian to replace Morrissey.

Her lawyer Joe Tacopina has argued that Williams is mentally competent and sober, and should be allowed to regain control of her life.