Will Smith Admits He Was Scared For His Life On Date With Salt-N-Pepa Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will Smith went on a date with Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa in 1988 – hear his funny story about trying to impress her!

Will Smith was terrified during his “one and only date” with Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa.

During Cheryl’ Salt’ James and Sandra’ Pepa’ Denton’s appearance on his “Class of ’88” podcast, the rapper-turned-actor revealed he “always had a thing for Sandy” before they went on their “one and only date” in 1988.

Will admitted he wanted to win over the Push It singer so badly on their date that he rented a car.

“This girl was special and I wanted to impress her, so I rented a white Mercedes convertible just because I needed to floss a little bit,” he said, reports People. “My plan was then to take her around Hollywood Hills, drive up Mulholland and all that, watch the sunset.”

Pepa remembered thinking the DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince star was “so nice” when he gave a homeless person a hundred dollar bill during their date.

While she was impressed, Will was terrified trying to “shoot (his) shot” with the Whatta Man hitmaker.

“My concern was that I was going to get killed,” the Oscar-winning actor confessed. “That was my concern when I was trying to spit my game, but I ain’t really have nothing.

“I was always faked like I had game. I didn’t really have a game. I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavor of having game, but that might have been the most terrified I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn’t believe I had a real shot.”

Their dalliance quickly fizzled out after that date; however, he, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Salt-N-Pepa “always really got along.”