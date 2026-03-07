Ye Almost Falls Asleep During Malibu Mansion Trial Testimony

Ye’s testimony revealed his exhausted demeanor during questioning in the high-stakes trial over his gutted Malibu mansion.

YE faced a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, where his testimony in a $57 million Malibu mansion dispute revealed a starkly different demeanor than his recent public apology for antisemitic remarks.

The trial centers on contractor Tony Saxon’s claims of unpaid wages and unsafe working conditions during the 2021 renovation project.

During questioning, Ye repeatedly yawned and closed his eyes for extended periods while seated on the witness stand.

According to Rolling Stone, “Speaking in monotone, he answered ‘I don’t recall’ to dozens of questions about the architecturally significant Malibu house he bought for $57 million in 2021 and later sold at a steep loss.”

The courtroom gallery noticed his struggle to remain engaged. Ron Zambrano, Saxon’s attorney, even mouthed to a colleague, “Is he asleep?”

The judge responded by asking Zambrano to “make things a little snappier” during the afternoon session.

Saxon alleges Ye ordered him to remove all plumbing, electricity, wiring, and toilets from the property while demolishing a fireplace and jacuzzi.

The former project manager claims he slept on a makeshift cot at the construction site and suffered severe neck and back injuries.

Ye’s legal team counters that Saxon was an independent contractor who destroyed the property rather than renovating it.

The trial’s second week featured testimony from Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, who addressed text exchanges with Saxon.

One message showed Saxon writing, “My back is so f#####,” with Censori responding, “Chill then for sure and come in tomorrow.”

The architectural landmark, designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando, eventually sold for $21 million in September 2024.

The new owner, Steve “Bo” Belmont, told the Los Angeles Times he planned to restore it “to make it as though Kanye was never there.”

Unfortunately, Belmont defaulted on payments and is now turning the mansion into a timeshare for executives.