Yella Beezy Facing Financial Ruin On House Arrest, Begs Judge To Let Him Work

Yella Beezy is pleading with a Dallas judge to ease his house arrest restrictions so he can earn a living while awaiting trial for capital murder.

The Dallas rapper is currently confined to his home under electronic monitoring as he faces allegations that he arranged the 2020 killing of fellow artist Mo3.

His legal team filed a motion asking the court to allow him to leave home for work-related purposes.

“[Yella Beezy] has missed multiple opportunities for employment in his field because of the home confinement restriction which has put significant strain on his current financial obligations,” attorney John F. Gussio III said in the motion. “Given the [Yella Beezy’s] lack of violations and the condition that he maintain an ankle monitor is sufficient protection to the community.”

Gussio added that his client has lost income from canceled studio sessions and missed collaborations with other artists. He declined to elaborate on the specifics of the proposed work release.

The financial toll comes as Yella Beezy remains under strict monitoring, with no trial date yet scheduled in his capital murder case. He was indicted in March after a Dallas County grand jury alleged he orchestrated the fatal shooting of Mo3 on Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff.

According to prosecutors, Yella Beezy hired two men—Kewon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown—to carry out the deadly ambush. White is accused of being the gunman who chased and shot Mo3 in broad daylight after he fled his vehicle.

Investigators linked White to the scene using cellphone data and witness statements, per a 2020 arrest affidavit. His trial is scheduled for November 10.

Brown’s role remains less defined, but he was also indicted in connection with the murder-for-hire plot.