YesJulz Claims Kanye West Said He’s Not Suing Her Despite Legal Threat

YesJulz believed Kanye West wasn’t responsible for his team threatening her with a lawsuit for violating her NDA.

YesJulz blamed Kanye West’s “chief of staff” Milo Yiannopoulos for threatening her with a lawsuit. The influencer said Ye privately denied suing her for roughly $8 million.

“He has not told me he is suing me,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I have not seen HIS signature on the paper. The letter of intent to arbitrate was very clearly written by Milo. Signed by Ye’s lawyer, who is also at the will of Milo.”

She continued, “If the suit moves forward and Ye allows it to, sure i may feel different. & i’ll do what needs to be done to defend myself. I have no fear because i’ve done no wrong. Until then, i have compassion and grace for Ye as i know first hand how the people around him move & i feel its only a matter of time before the truth is revealed & he realizes whats truly going on. I pray for his continued success & protection.”

YesJulz responded to a fan who asked why Ye would say he’s not suing her after posting an intent to arbitrate wit her on his Instagram account. YesJulz believed someone else posted the legal document on Kanye’s Instagram Stories, noting how quickly the post was deleted.

“What other posts do you see going up and down that fast?” she wrote. “He is not the only one with access to that account.”

Kanye’s team fired YesJulz for allegedly violating her non-disclosure agreement. She dared Yiannopoulos and Yeezy lawyers to sue her.

“One thing I won’t do is sit here and let a group of d*ck riding, misogynist yes men go out of their way to slander my name in an attempt to ruin everything I have worked my ass off to build from scratch over the past decade,” she wrote on March 18.

YesJulz was fired amid the rollout of Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 2 album. The project was supposed to drop on March 8, but it was delayed with no announcement of a new release date.