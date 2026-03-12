Ying Yang Twins Targeted Animal Activists In Unprecedented Email Blitz

The Ying Yang Twins’ upcoming SeaWorld performance became the target of a coordinated email campaign from animal rights activists.

Ying Yang Twins and their associates are facing an unprecedented wave of coordinated pressure from animal rights activists ahead of their May 16 SeaWorld performance in San Antonio.

The duo, alongside Ginuwine and Soulja Boy, became targets of a mass email campaign allegedly orchestrated by the Pet Advocacy Network, which flooded their team with nearly 6,000 messages in a single day.

Domenick Nati, who previously managed the group’s public relations, received the bulk of the automated correspondence urging cancellation of the concert.

The campaign frames SeaWorld as an “abusement park” and argues that any artist performing there contributes to marine animal suffering, despite the fact that musical performances have no connection to the facility’s animal care operations.

“Advocacy groups have every right to voice their concerns, but flooding artists and their teams with thousands of automated emails crosses the line from advocacy into harassment. A concert performance has nothing to do with the care of marine animals, and this type of pressure campaign is unnecessary and unprofessional,” Nati told AllHipHop.

The scale of the operation surprised observers, given that the Pet Advocacy Network is a well-funded organization with a regular lobbying presence in Washington, D.C.

Nati began sharing screenshots of incoming messages on his Instagram to document the intensity of the coordinated push.

This campaign mirrors previous efforts targeting other Hip-Hop artists.

In August 2025, rapper Trina received what she described as “aggressive” messages from PETA before her own SeaWorld performance, though she ultimately proceeded with the show.

The pattern suggests activist groups are escalating their tactics against musicians willing to perform at the marine park.

The Ying Yang Twins have previously performed at SeaWorld locations. Their June 2025 San Diego performance went viral across platforms, with audiences responding enthusiastically to their classic catalog, including “Salt Shaker” and other platinum-certified tracks.

The May 16 San Antonio show offers another opportunity for the group to perform their hits before a live audience, though the email campaign suggests the event will remain controversial in animal-rights circles.