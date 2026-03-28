YNW Melly Seeks Bond Again As Legal Fight Drags Toward 2027 Retrial

YNW Melly‘s double murder retrial is pushed back again.

Now, the Florida rapper seeks bond as his legal team argues he should not remain jailed while waiting years for his next day in court.

The 26-year old artist, born Jamell Demons, has asked a judge to release him on bond as he awaits a retrial in the high profile double murder case. That case has kept him behind bars since 2019. His attorneys recently filed a new motion arguing that the prolonged timeline of the case combined with his detention conditions justify his release under strict supervision.

Prosecutors allege Melly murdered his two friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr., and then attempted to make the killings appear to be the result of a drive by shooting. Authorities also charged Cortlen Henry as a co-defendant, claiming he helped stage the alleged cover story.

Melly has consistently denied any involvement in the deaths.

The latest motion centers heavily on the conditions of his confinement. According to his defense team, the rapper has been held in what they describe as harsh and restrictive circumstances. This sentiment includes time in solitary confinement dating back to 2021.

His lawyers argue those conditions are excessive for someone who has not been convicted and is still legally presumed innocent.

They also argue the extended delay before the retrial raises fairness concerns. With the next trial currently not scheduled until 2027, Melly’s attorneys contend he could spend close to a decade incarcerated.

And, all of that looms before a final verdict.

As part of the request, the defense proposed a strict release plan. Melly has offered to remain on house arrest with electronic monitoring. His attorneys also claim he does not present a flight risk, noting he has never possessed a passport and has strong ties to the United States.

Another key argument in the motion references a recent appellate decision that excluded certain pieces of evidence that prosecutors previously relied on. According to the defense filing, that development weakens the state’s case and further supports their argument that Melly should be granted pretrial release.

The bond request now puts the decision in the hands of the presiding judge, who must weigh the seriousness of the charges against the constitutional principle that defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

For now, Melly remains in custody as the court considers the latest request in a case that continues to stretch across years with no final resolution yet in sight.