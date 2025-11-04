Young Bleed, No Limit Affiliate & Baton Rouge Rapper, Dead At 50

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Bleed, the Baton Rouge Hip-Hop pioneer behind My Balls and My Word, died from complications of a brain aneurysm, his publicist confirmed Monday.

Young Bleed, the Baton Rouge lyricist who helped define Louisiana Hip-Hop in the late 1990s with his storytelling style and early collaborations with Master P, has died following complications from a brain aneurysm, according to his son. He was 50.

“Rip to the biggest legend I kno…. Young bleed!!!” he wrote in the caption. “Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here I got u #youngbleed #mydad # #myfather @therealyoungbleed I’m glad he went out in style!!!! One time fa the one time.”

Born Glenn Clifton Jr., Young Bleed rose to prominence under the No Limit banner with his 1998 album My Balls and My Word, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and became one of the label’s signature releases. The project featured the regional hit “How Ya Do Dat,” a collaboration with C-Loc and Master P that helped bring Baton Rouge’s rap scene to national attention.

Bleed collapsed in Las Vegas last week following his performance at the Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz event at ComplexCon. He was placed on a ventilator after being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm caused by internal bleeding.

Bleed had continued performing and releasing independent projects through his Trapdoor Entertainment imprint, maintaining a cult following for his Southern-fried storytelling and soulful delivery.

On social media, tributes poured in from Louisiana artists who credited him with opening doors for Baton Rouge Hip-Hop long before the rise of figures like Boosie Badazz and Kevin Gates.

Funeral details have not been announced.