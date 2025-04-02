Young Scooter’s Family Issue Heartbreaking Statement After Atlanta Tragedy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Scooter‘s death following a hoax 911 call has prompted a public statement from his grieving family while the woman accused of triggering the fatal police response remains behind bars in Atlanta.

The rapper’s relatives, speaking through a publicist, addressed the tragedy on the day authorities arrested 31-year-old Demetria Spence for allegedly fabricating a violent emergency that led to Scooter’s accidental death.

“We are completely devastated by the loss of Kenneth’ Young Scooter’ Bailey and are currently still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance,” the family said in a statement shared with FOX 5 Atlanta.

Spence was charged under Georgia law with “transmitting a false public alarm” in a case where serious injury or death resulted from a public safety response.

According to police, Spence called 911 on March 28, claiming to be part of a neighborhood watch. She described a chaotic scene involving gunfire, a naked woman bleeding from the head, and men allegedly involved in drug and sex trafficking. The caller claimed they heard three shots.

“She ran outside naked, and then he was fighting her outside,” the caller told the dispatcher. “She tried to get away. He dragged her back in the house… she’s being held hostage.”

But when officers arrived at the southwest Atlanta home, they found no signs of gunfire or any woman matching the caller’s description.

Two men fled the scene. One returned inside, while Kenneth Bailey, known as Young Scooter, attempted to escape by jumping over fences. He suffered a deep leg wound from wooden debris and later died from blood loss.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled his death accidental.

The 911 recordings were released publicly on March 31 in an effort to identify the caller. Spence, an aspiring reality TV star, was arrested the next day and is currently held at Fulton County Jail. Authorities have not revealed a motive for the false report.

Scooter’s family described him as more than an artist, calling him a devoted father and a mentor to Atlanta’s youth.

“Young Scooter was more than just a hip hop artist,” the family said. “He was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing both sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what.”

They also thanked the public for their support. “The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from the city and all over the country. At this time, they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers.”

Spence was taken into custody on Tuesday (April 1).