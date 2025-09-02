Young Thug Goes Off On Kendrick Lamar In Explosive Jail Call: “Never Be Bigger Than Drake”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A newly leaked jail call captured Young Thug venting about Kendrick Lamar’s refusal to collaborate while praising Drake’s impact.

Young Thug unloaded on Kendrick Lamar and showered Drake with praise in a newly leaked jail call that surfaced Tuesday morning (September 2), venting over Kendrick’s refusal to appear on his Business Is Business album and questioning his role in Hip-Hop’s collaborative culture.

The audio, part of an ongoing stream of controversial jailhouse recordings, captured the Atlanta rapper expressing disappointment and disbelief over Kendrick’s decision not to participate on the project.

“Why wouldn’t you wanna do a feature for a superstar?” Thug asked, his voice tinged with frustration.

“You really got Lil Durk calling you for a song, Lil Baby, Thug, real superstars calling you for a song, why wouldn’t you do the song? We lit, n####. We going number one, too,” he continued.

Thug didn’t stop there. He compared Kendrick’s industry presence to Drake’s, arguing that Kendrick hasn’t extended the same support to other artists.

“You ’posed to be a n#### who bless a n####. That’s why them n##### would never be bigger than Drake, ever in life,” he said.

“You know how many n##### life Drake changed? You know how many n##### can take care of their family cause of [Drake.]” Thug added, emphasizing the Toronto rapper’s influence and generosity.

He also took a swipe at Kendrick’s cousin, Baby Keem, saying, “[Kendrick] ain’t really helped nobody, n#### ain’t gaining fans of you. Keem ain’t big, Keem lil as hell.”

Young Thug was upset that Kendrick Lamar wouldn’t record a verse for his album ‘BUSINESS IS BUSINESS’ 😲



“Why wouldn’t you wanna do a feature for a superstar? You really got Lil Durk/Lil Baby calling you for a song, why wouldn’t you do the song?”



“That’s why they’ll never be… pic.twitter.com/fi9OrFkDHR — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) September 2, 2025

Young Thug Faces Snitching Allegations As YSL Crew Implodes

The leaked call is the latest in a growing pile of audio recordings from jail that have put Young Thug at the center of multiple feuds and controversies.

Over the past week, several clips have emerged, including one where he allegedly criticized Gucci Mane for going “soft” after his own prison stint.

He also accused Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO of Quality Control, of snitching and financial mismanagement.

In another call, Thug blasted Gunna for accepting a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, claiming he did it “to get out for a hoe.”

Meanwhile, Young Thug responded to a leaked interrogation video by denying he cooperated with authorities.

“They didn’t didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?” he wrote on social media.

The ongoing leak of jail calls has stirred tension within the YSL camp and reignited debates about loyalty and street ethics.