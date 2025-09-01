Lil Baby, QCP & Young Thug Spark Rumors About Atlanta Family Feud

Lil Baby and Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas have unfollowed each other on Instagram after Young Thug labeled P a “rat,” sparking speculation about the future of Atlanta Hip-Hop’s power structure.

This one’s messy and it feels like he end of an era. But here we go. Lil Baby and QCP (Pierre “P” Thomas) have officially cut ties if the internet is right. They unfollowed each other on Instagram and all hell broke loose. Now, normally that’s a small thing. It means something in today’s world of rap.

Atlanta looks shaky right now. Keep it real. Young Thug’s YSL Empire is in chaos and every little move gets magnified. These phone convo leaks are not helping. Folks are already whispering that the “Atlanta era” is over. OutKast, if you’re listening, this might be the perfect time to come back.

READ ALSO: 50 Cent Mocks YSL Snitching Scandal With Savage PSA

P and Coach K built Quality Control into a dynasty and Lil Baby became their crown jewel. P is the one who pushed Baby into rap when he was still knee-deep in the streets. He changed his life around. This was family, mentor and protégé. So seeing them split hits different, even if it is social media.

Thugger. From a leaked jailhouse call, Thug accused P of betraying Lil Baby and called him a “rat.” That’s a heavy word in this game. P fired back, calling Thug and his critics “broke rats.” And right after that, Baby unfollowed P. You don’t have to be a detective to connect those dots. What in the world…this is crazy.

QC P has responded to Young Thug calling him a rat in a leaked jail call 😳👀 https://t.co/0ngYvoIirf pic.twitter.com/WWVKMqKTPA — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 30, 2025

This matters because of the alliances. Thug was one of the first to cosign Baby and their bond runs deeper than music. Baby has always looked up to Thug as a big brother in the game. So when Thug says P can’t be trusted, Baby seems to be taking that seriously.

And then there’s the unspoken facts: QC isn’t what it used to be. The Migos are no more. City Girls are basically broken up. Lil Yachty is doing his own thing. Oh and then there’s the part where they sold the whole label. Lil Baby was the franchise. If Baby drifts away from P, that’s potentially the end.

So yeah, maybe it’s just “unfollows,” but I don’t think so. We could always play dumb and hope for the best. But these little social media moves speak volumes. Lil Baby looks like he’s riding with Young Thug. Not sure what P is truly up to these days, but he making sure there is no dirt on his name right now. Atlanta isn’t falling apart completely, but there are major cracks showing.

Stay tuned.

-illseed out!