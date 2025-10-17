Yung Miami Accuses Tyla Of Stealing Her Song “Chanel” After Private Listening Session

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami accused Tyla of copying a song she privately previewed for her ahead of the release of Tyla’s upcoming single “Chanel.”

Yung Miami called out Tyla on social media after the South African pop star previewed her upcoming track “Chanel,” claiming the song was lifted from a private session where she had played it for her.

The former City Girls rapper took to X (Twitter) on Thursday (October 16), posting: “This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl.”

She followed up with, “Like…. B#### I’m confused!” and added, “Take me to Chanel > put me in Chanel.”

Tyla’s teaser for “Chanel,” which drops October 24, quickly went viral, with clips of her dancing to the track circulating across platforms. But Yung Miami insists the concept wasn’t new to Tyla.

When a user commented, “Miami that song took you forever to drop,” she fired back: “Don’t matter it’s my mf song!!!” and emphasized again, “I played her the song!”

She ended her post with a promise to revisit the matter, writing, “It’s my daughter birthday I’ll be back tomorrow with the tea!”

Tyla, who won a Grammy earlier this year for her breakout hit “Water,” has not responded to the accusation as of Friday morning (October 17).

Her silence hasn’t stopped the internet from weighing in.

Yung Miami is accusing Tyla of stealing her song all because both have the word Chanel in it 😂 she claims she played this song for tyla before. Do you hear a resemblance? I don’t… pic.twitter.com/bf6lbcIsur — 🫶🏾 (@thatonemaligirl) October 16, 2025

One user wrote, “tyla single needed more promo for next week thank you miami.”

Another dismissed the claims entirely, saying, “Young Miami is just using Tyla’s name to promote her song, cos nobody would’ve cared about it. People still don’t care about it btw.”

A third user posted a screenshot comparing Spotify monthly listeners, showing Tyla with over 29 million and Yung Miami with fewer than 150,000, captioning it: “Yung Miami can’t be serious when she got on this here internet and said Tyla stole from her…”