‘Like what would you do?’: Woman buys $400 mystery clothing haul from her favorite influencer. Then she receives her bag—and looks inside

A woman caught the internet’s attention after spending $400 on a mystery clothing haul from a fashion influencer she’d long admired, only to be disappointed once the package finally arrived.

On March 17, Taylor Smith (@tsmitthh) explained why she was so unhappy with her hefty purchase in a viral TikTok that has amassed over 7 million views as of this writing.

Why Was She So Disappointed With Her Mystery Package?

Smith explains that the influencer was one of her favorites, so when she announced that she had three bags of “name-brand clothing” for sale, she was excited to purchase the haul. “If I could literally copy and paste her closet into my closet, I would,” Smith says.

Smith explains that she purchased two large bags and gave the influencer some direction. She says she is building a summer wardrobe, so she is hoping for dresses and warm-weather pieces. The influencer said she’d ship by the end of the week.

Nearly three weeks of back-and-forth texts followed, with the buyer asking repeatedly whether the items had shipped yet. The package didn’t arrive until over a month after she’d paid. “I felt like an absolute idiot,” she admits.

When the package eventually arrived, it was significantly smaller than Smith had expected. “When she said two large trash bags of clothes and $400 worth of clothes, I kind of expected the box to be a little bit bigger than this,” she says.

Smith goes on to show viewers each piece of clothing she received. Inside, she found a bridesmaid’s dress in a size 6, though she’s a size zero. She also shows viewers pieces such as heavily worn jean shorts, a broken top covered in stains, a see-through J. Crew piece, a stained bikini, a damaged pair of sneakers, and pieces from Urban Outfitters and Zara.

“Like, what would you do?” she asks viewers. “You tell me if that’s worth $400.”

The internet overwhelmingly agreed with Smith’s frustration. “Pls dispute the Venmo/charge this is crazy,” wrote one commenter.

“Plato’s closet wouldn’t even take any of this,” added another.

“She cleaned out her 2014-16 wardrobe and sold it to you for $400,” wrote a third.

“Report fraud seriously,” suggested one individual.

How Do These Influencer Closet Sales Work?

Influencer closet sales have become a growing corner of the resale economy, with content creators leveraging their personal style credibility to move secondhand pieces directly to followers. Platforms like Instagram and Depop have made it significantly easier for influencers to run these sales informally.

However, the results are decidedly mixed, as many feel that mystery bag sales in particular tend to be a gamble. While some buyers have claimed to receive genuine finds, many others end up feeling very similar to Smith. The lack of transparency around sizing, condition, and item selection leaves a lot of room for disappointment, and when there’s no formal storefront involved, recourse is limited.

Are There Legal Grounds for a Refund?

Whether she has legal recourse largely depends on how she sent the money. Venmo’s Purchase Protection covers buyers who tag a payment as “goods and services.” If what arrives is significantly different from what was described, Venmo will investigate and may issue a refund. ￼

That case here could be strong, given what she received versus what was advertised. To qualify, she’d need to report the issue within 30 days and provide documentation. ￼However, personal Venmo accounts are not supposed to be used for commercial transactions with people you don’t personally know.

Additionally, many commenters suggested that she report fraud to her bank. This avenue might be a harder bar to clear, as she would have to prove intent. So, it is likely that the best avenue would be to report the incident to Venmo and document every step of the process.

AllHipHop reached out to Smith for comment via TikTok direct message and the TikTok comment section. We will update this story if she responds.