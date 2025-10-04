50 Cent Reflects On Near-Fatal Shooting That Transformed His Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent revisited the 2000 shooting that nearly ended his life and explained how it inspired “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” and a new chapter in his career.

Near-Death Experience Became a Creative Turning Point

50 Cent revisited the 2000 shooting that nearly ended his life during a revealing interview on Fox & Friends, explaining how the violent ambush outside his grandmother’s home in Queens pushed him to reimagine his music and rebuild his career from the ground up.

The rapper, born Curtis Jackson, was 25 when he was shot nine times in South Jamaica, Queens. The attack left him with injuries to his legs, hands and face, and derailed his early momentum in the music industry. The incident cost him his record deal and left him isolated.

“It shifted my concept,” Jackson said. “My first album concept was ‘Power of a Dollar,’ and then I went to ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’,’ the stakes just got higher.”

From Industry Rejection to Platinum Success

Following the shooting, Jackson said he had to navigate the music business alone after being dropped by his label.

“You look, and you go, well, what am I going to do?” he said. “The record company’s not answering the phone anymore. Everything’s changing. And then it’s like, you got to figure out how to do it on your own.”

That determination became the foundation for Get Rich or Die Tryin’, released in 2003. The album, which included the track “Many Men (Wish Death on Me),” chronicled his survival and became a defining moment in Hip-Hop.

Early Losses and Street Life Shaped His Perspective

Jackson’s resilience was forged long before the shooting. At age 8, he lost his mother in a house fire. Raised in one of New York’s toughest neighborhoods, he became involved in street life before turning to music as a way out.

The near-fatal shooting marked a turning point as he tried to leave that world behind. The trauma, he said, became the fuel for his creative and professional rebirth.

Expanding Into True Crime and Television

Now a media mogul, Jackson has stepped into the true-crime world as host of 50 Ways to Catch a Killer with 50 Cent, a streaming series on Fox Nation. The show follows investigators as they work to solve unsolved homicide cases.

“I had a team of people help me curate it, and what I do is try to solve things before they solve it on television,” he said.

Motivating Others Through Setbacks

Jackson used the interview to encourage others dealing with personal or professional struggles.

“There are no excuses. There’s no situation that they’ll go through, or that they can’t go through, and still be successful,” he said. He also hinted at future projects, including a possible second season of his crime series and a role in an upcoming Street Fighter film. But he made it clear he’s not chasing reinvention.

“I don’t want to be someone new,” he said. “I just want to be a better version of who I am.” The final two episodes of 50 Ways to Catch a Killer with 50 Cent are now streaming on Fox Nation.



