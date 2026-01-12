‘I didn’t hear that’: Boston man takes iPhone to Apple Store for repair. Then he smashes the screen on purpose

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Are you the friend who always has a cracked iPhone screen? If so, you might want to hear this Boston man’s story. Having a cracked screen might just get you certain perks at the Apple Store, like a new phone.

Unfortunately, iPhones crack. According to Barriers Screen Repair, 60% of all screen repair jobs done globally are on iPhones. iPhones are twice as likely to be repaired as Androids, which are more likely to be replaced. As prone to screen cracks as iPhones are, the right screen crack may help you get a brand new phone.

Apple Store iPhone Replacement Policy: ‘Make It Make Sense’

Recounting it all from his car, Jack Roy Wood (@jackroywood) explains his recent experience at the Apple Store in Boston. Wood walked into an Apple Store with the back of his iPhone cracked, and things went surprisingly well, although he isn’t exactly sure why.

“Hey, can I replace my phone?” he asks the Apple representative. At first, the representative says yes, but after a few minutes, she explains why she can’t.

“Actually, I can only repair it, not replace it, and that’s gonna take us a few weeks,” she says.

“Why not?” Woods asks.

“The front of your phone is not shattered, only the back is,” she explains.

“So, if I go outside right now, smash it on the curb, and come back inside, you’ll replace it?” Woods asks.

“Well, I didn’t hear that, but yeah,” she responds.

So, Woods did just that and re-entered the store. According to Woods, the Apple representative was able to replace the phone in just 30 minutes.

“Make it make sense,” Woods says, reflecting on it all. The video has 5,050 views and 299 likes.

“You can also get an express replacement with Apple care for $99 online. It only takes one day to ship to your residence,” weighs in one commenter.

“I would’ve went to the closest brick wall and warmed up like the World Series depended on my opening pitch,” jokes another viewer.

“Bro this helped me so much,” shares another.

Does This Trick Mean Your iPhone Gets Replaced for Free?

Woods does not make it clear if he had to pay a fee or not to have their phone replaced. He also doesn’t specify if he had AppleCare coverage or not. However, chances are Woods has AppleCare+ coverage, and that’s why he was able to get a new iPhone so easily.

AppleCare is a warranty for your iPhone that covers you from a wide range of issues. Depending on your coverage plan, you may be covered for accidental damage, also known as an “opps” that is your fault.

“Apple provides AppleCare+ customers with 24/7 priority access to technical support; in-store, on-site (for desktops), and mail-in repairs; unlimited accidental damage protection; and battery service if it falls below 80% of the original capacity. If you need to send in your device, Apple will send you a new one through its Express Replacement Service,” lists PC Mag as just some of the benefits of having AppleCare+.

The AppleCare homepage and the PC Mag article do not specify the procedure for replacements for accidental damage done to the front of your screen vs. the back of your screen, and how they might vary. Regardless, it seems that Woods got lucky with a pretty cool Apple representative who was looking out for his best interests.

AllHipHop has reached out to Apple via its contact form and to Woods via TikTok direct message and comment. This story will be updated should either party respond.