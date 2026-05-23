California woman becomes friends with man for $3,000 concert tickets to her favorite artist. Then he keeps hitting her up to hang out: ‘He was waiting for you in the car’

A woman says a man attempted to “bait and switch” her into romance with tickets to an Ariana Grande concert after she explicitly told him she was only interested in friendship. Who’s in the wrong here?

TikTok user Yoshi (@yoshabelle155) posts about dating life in the Bay Area. On April 30, she posted a video about this particular experience. “Put a finger down if, in the process of befriending a man, he bought you tickets to go see Ariana Grande because he knew that is your absolute favorite artist,” she begins.

Ariana Grande will head out on “The Eternal Sunshine” tour this summer. Tickets for the June 6 Oakland date range in price from between $747 and $2,300 on Ticketmaster.

In a lengthy story, Yoshi explains that she had previously made peace with the fact that she could never afford Ariana Grande tickets when the man she was in the process of befriending purchased tickets to one of the artist’s concerts.

Why Did This Bay Area Woman Befriend This Man?

This overwhelmed Yoshi, who says she questioned her new friend about why he would buy her such an extravagant gift. She says that he told her he knew it was obviously important to her, he liked to do things for friends, and that they would be going to the concert together as friends.

Unfortunately, there was one added element to the dynamic, and that is Yoshi felt that the guy had more than friendship on his mind. “So you say, OK, I can do this, I can do this. I can set boundaries [around] us being friends,” she says.

Then she was out one night with another male friend for drinks when the Ariana Grande concert friend called her several times in a row and also sent her several text messages, which she ignored.

When she was back at her place for the evening with Taco Bell and discussing the texting incident with her mother, Yoshi says she heard a knock at the door. It was her Ariana Grande friend. She says he wanted to know what was going on between them because she’d seemed to be pulling away from him.

That’s when Yoshi clarified that she was “never romantically interested” in the guy. She only once kissed him to get him off her back after he repeatedly asked, and she won’t be interested in him romantically going forward.

The Friend’s Advances Don’t End There

Yoshi says she ended the conversation by asking for space, which the friend said he understood, but he immediately violated it by texting her a long paragraph when he got home. Not only that, but he continued texting her all week and asked her to get drinks several times.

Later, Yoshi says he showed up at an event she was hosting. She says she was freaked out by this, but it turned out he just wanted to give her some Disney souvenirs. After that hangout, she says he started texting her about his golf hobby—a subject she finds incredibly boring.

Yoshi decided to change the subject and brought up the fact that Grande announced a new album. That’s when Yoshi’s friend said he wanted to talk to her about the concert. Essentially, he said he felt she’d been distant and the relationship had been one-sided. Instead of going together, he’d be open to selling her the tickets at a discounted rate.

So… Is Yoshi Going to See Ariana Grande With This Guy?

Not wanting to argue, Yoshi just asked how much he’d like for the tickets. Her newly estranged friend said that he was thinking $2,200 for the pair, which he said was originally $3,000.

“And so you flip a gasket on him, because actually he should give you these tickets for free for how patient and how kind you’ve been with him,” she says. “After he shows up to your door unannounced and just keeps showing up to places and just bombarding you with his emotions. Now he’s punishing you for it.”

And now she doesn’t want to go to see Ariana Grande at all.

“But I would rather never see my favorite artist in the whole wide world if the only way I could see her was to share a room with him again,” she says. “And I would rather not. Because any man who buys you something that you absolutely love … and he uses it against you? Piece of [expletive]. Yeah, I’m not gonna go see Ariana Grande.”

Viewers React to the Ariana Grande ‘Bait-and-Switch’

In the comments section of the video, viewers weighed in on the situation.

“Y’all were using each other,” said one viewer. Yoshi replied, “I was trying to be his friend and he was using tickets to try and get more.”

“He was being weird and you were being rude,” a second person said.

“I’m sorry, but you could have ended the friendship like five times during this story,” a third person said.

Another person said, “I mean you did kind of admit you wanted to continue the friendship so you could go to the concert still. I think he got that vibe.”

In a follow-up video, Yoshi absolutely roasts the dissenters in the comments section. She says, “I am so sorry that I’m so amazing that a man dropped $3K on Ariana Grande tickets for me because he was hoping he could bait and switch me, and it did not work in his favor. God forbid any of you go to a casino and make a bad bet. What are you going to do, call the manager over and say, ‘That machine used me’?”

She also points out that at the end of his message, the man still dangled the tickets in front of her like a carrot, saying he would rather still go to the concert with her as friends than sell them. She argues that if she were really only using him, she would still be going.

AllHipHop contacted Yoshi via email for comment. We will update this story if she responds.