Austin bartender begins to ‘vibe’ with male customer. Then he leaves his phone number on the check for her—except that he made one mistake: ‘I want no part of that’

An Austin, Texas, bartender revealed exactly why she was uninterested in a customer who made a romantic advance.

On March 5, bartender @sabtuche posted a TikTok recapping an interaction with a customer who gave her his number. “I was vibing with this customer, and we were having a great time,” she says.

Why Did the Bartender Lose Interest in the Customer?

The bartender adds that the customer was from out of town, and she was enjoying her interaction with him. However, she reveals that his mistake came when he closed out. “I give him his bill; he signs it,” she says. “He leaves his number with a less than 20% tip.”

“I want no part of that,” she adds.

Commenters echoed the bartender’s frustration, with many sharing similar stories. “A coworker had something similar, but with like a 1% tip,” added one viewer.

“22%-25% should be the norm,” suggested another. “Servers and bartenders work hard and deserve to make a decent living for providing good service.”

What Is Standard Tipping Etiquette?

According to hospitality software company Toast, 20% has become the new standard tip for bartenders. That said, the right amount can vary based on service quality, drink complexity, and the overall interaction. Tipping below that threshold might send a negative message, especially after a positive interaction.

It is worth noting that bartenders have a vested interest in appearing friendly and available, as their income depends heavily on tips. This means that having a good rapport at the bar doesn’t always signal romantic interest. However, if a customer is genuinely interested in pursuing a further connection with a bartender, the tip might become even more important.

That being said, 20% has not always been the standard for tipping. In fact, the baseline has crept steadily upward over the past century. In the first half of the 20th century, a 10% tip was considered customary at restaurants, and by the 1980s that baseline had risen to 15%. It wasn’t until the 1990s that 20% tips became the norm, driven in part by the fact that the federal minimum wage for tipped workers was frozen at $2.13 per hour in 1996, which has remained unchanged in most of the country ever since.

The COVID-19 pandemic added another layer as consumers began to recognize the value of service workers, and a wave of over-tipping emerged as a way to thank staff for working on the front lines during the health crisis. Additionally, digital payment apps began nudging customers toward higher suggested tip ranges, effectively resetting public expectations of what a “normal” tip looks like.

AllHipHop reached out to @sabtuche for comment via TikTok direct message and the TikTok comments section. We will update this story if she responds.