‘You went cheap on tires what you expect?’: Mississippi woman takes her Chevrolet Malibu to Walmart for new tires. It went better than expected

A Mississippi woman is pleasantly surprised after taking her beloved Chevrolet Malibu to Walmart for a tire installation. It turned out better than she expected.

TikTok user Stxph98 (@itsstxph980) is the proud owner of a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. She posted a video on Sep. 28 that shows the job Walmart did on her recent tire replacement. “POV: I trusted Walmart to install two brand-new tires on my car,” she writes in the video’s text overlay.

The first clip shows her worn down Hankook Kinergy GT tires, which are nearly bald. The video then cuts to her receipt, which shows that Walmart did the replacement, plus a rotation. At the end of the video, Stxph98 shows the new tires installed on her vehicle.

“My two back tires had started balding, so it was time to replace them. I ordered two Kinergy FT tires. I paid around $330 plus $36 for installation ($18 per tire),” she writes in the caption. “And they didn’t mess anything up neither.”

Viewers React to the Walmart Tire Installation Review

In the comments section, one viewer said it seems like Stxph98 got a decent value for the price. “Oh, yeah, you definitely got your money’s worth,” the person wrote.

Another viewer pointed out the extremely rough condition of Stxph98’s original tires. “The tires were BALD, girl,” the person wrote. “Oh my god.”

When tires are worn down to this extent, the remaining tread is less than 2/32 of an inch. And that means they need to be replaced immediately. The commenter isn’t wrong to be appalled; driving on tires like this is extremely dangerous.

Opinions on Walmart’s tire installation services are mixed. In this Reddit thread posted to r/askcarguys two years ago, some mechanics said they avoid chains like Walmart because the quality of the work can vary by location.

However, others said that they actually rely on Walmart for jobs like this because it’s a corporate outfit with detailed training and procedures. Multiple said they’ve used the tire installation services at Walmart with absolutely no trouble.

Two Perspectives on Using Walmart Tire Installation Services

“There’s nothing wrong with using Walmart for a tire install,” wrote one redditor. “All the tech is doing is taking the wheel off the car and putting it in the machine, then back on the car.”

A second person offered, “I go to a particular one because I have never had issues there. But I hear people do have issues at times. The prices there are really good, though. Mine doesn’t even charge for installation if the tires are purchased there.”

According to Cheapism, Walmart is the best option for the budget conscious car owner. However, the site thinks Walmart’s wholesale sibling Sam’s Club is the best overall value, because of its roadside assistance program.

All Hip Hop contacted Stphx98 via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.