‘He did this all because HE BRUISED HIS KNEE??!?’: Chicago man falls off E-Bike. Then he moves in with couple—and gets kicked out of their wedding one week before ceremony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A Chicago couple lets their friend recover from an e-bike accident in their house. Here’s how the arrangement ended with him kicked out

Abagel Rose (@abagel_rose) and her fiancé Austin were weeks away from their wedding day when a friend called in tears after injuring himself in an e-bike accident. The couple didn’t hesitate to open their Chicago home to him.

But Abagel Rose and Austin soon learned that no good deed goes unpunished. What began as an act of kindness quickly spiraled into chaos, ending with the guest from hell being kicked out and ultimately uninvited from their wedding.

Abagel Rose shared her story in a TikTok video posted on Oct. 5, and it has since racked up over 333,000 views.

Chicago Man Moves In With Couple After E-Bike Accident

The friend arrived limping, dramatic, and immediately started drinking alcohol.

“[He] immediately starts pounding all of our liquor. I mean like drinking out of a handle of Tito’s, pounding liquor, and drinking all of our beer,” Abagel Rose said. “My first thought was OK, maybe he’s had a rough couple of days. He wants to drink the first night.” But she soon learned this was just the beginning.

The next morning, she woke up to him standing over her bed, asking for favors. Beer. Eggs. Ice packs. Socks. Even asking her to put the socks on for him.

Her dog barked every time he entered the room. “My dog’s barking ‘cause she hates him. Hates him. And we learn why,” she said.

As if that weren’t enough, his behavior grew creepier.

“Every time I sat on the couch, he would just lay his head in my lap and ask me to cuddle him,” Abagel said. “And while this is happening, he’s hobbling over to the kitchen to grab the handle of Tito’s and chugging out of it.”

By evening, he’d trashed the house, walked around the house in nothing but see-through white underwear, snorted Xanax every hour of the day, and left doors open so their pets escaped. Abagel Rose was exhausted.

“I work a full-time job remotely during this whole time,” she said. “I was wiped.”

How the Man Became an Unwelcome Guest

At 5 a.m. the next morning, Austin was up feeding their Great Dane puppy when the dog made her usual grumbling noise over breakfast. That’s when the guest snapped, yelling “hush” at the dog.

“I fling the door open, I scream at him, ‘Tell her to hush one more [expletive] time, see what happens. You’re in her house!” Abagel said. “That was it for me.”

But the chaos didn’t end there. In part two of her TikTok, she revealed the final straw that led to the friend leaving their home.

“He knocks on my door and goes, ‘Can I pull you for a chat?’” she said. “He just won’t leave me alone even though I’m not replying.”

She finally confronted him: “I rant, explaining that you’ve been treating us like slaves, trashing our house, endangering our animals, disrespecting us, and taking complete advantage of us.”

He said, “Sorry, I’ll do better.”

While Abagel hid in the bedroom, her fiancé called a mutual friend, who revealed this wasn’t the first time. “He acts the same way and was eventually kicked out when he turned violent because the friend’s fiancée was pregnant,” she said.

When the guest finally packed to leave, he offered a “half-ass apology.” Moments later, she overheard him lying to his boss, saying he’d been “helping his friends” and “bit off more than he could chew.”

“I was stunned,” she said. “This man is like a compulsive liar and manipulative, and attention-seeking. He was like a parasite.”

Are These ‘Parasitic Vibes’?

After leaving, the guest wasted no time in messaging their mutual friends, claiming Abagel and Austin were the problem.

“He said he had to leave our house because we were feeding him alcohol and we’re huge drinkers,” she said.

But there was more. Soon after, they learned from another friend that the friend’s “injury” wasn’t as serious as he had led them to believe. In fact, it was barely a scratch.

“The doctor cut him off and corrected him and said, ‘No, you’re actually fine. It’s just a flesh wound,” Abagel Rose said. “So he lied about the entire injury. The whole reason he was at our house was a lie.”

Her fiancé finally made the call. The friend was out of the wedding and out of their lives.

Reactions flooded in, equal parts disbelief and fury at the sheer audacity of the guest and admiration for Abagel’s patience. Many agreed that the dog, ever an intuitive judge of character, had sensed trouble long before anyone else.

“Not this guy sexually harassing you in your own home,” one commented. “This ain’t right. He better be gone and never coming back around. Rotten.”

“Girl, y’all were at the last straw three turtles ago. How was he there after day one?” another said.

“This went on entirely too long; he should have been kicked out when he laid his head on your lap the first day. Y’all are way too nice,” someone added.

“Always trust the dog’s opinions,” one warned. “ Every person my husband I have ‘cut off’ our dogs have hated.”

“Not to speak badly about your man, but he should have kicked him out immediately after that second day and he should have been there with you when he kicked that friend out,” another wrote.

Abagel did not immediately respond to our request for comment.