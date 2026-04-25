Woman goes to La Quinta Inn in Phoenix. Then her dog does meth: ‘She is acting completely different’

A family is outraged and demanding answers from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after their dog ingested methamphetamine during a stay at a La Quinta in Phoenix, Arizona.

TikTok creator Setalks (@setalks) posted a video with her La Quinta ordeal on April 13. She starts the video by saying, “Two weeks ago, my dog did meth at a La Quinta Inn in Phoenix, Arizona.”

Of course, that’s quite the provocative opener. She further explains that on March 31, she, her husband, their toddler, and the family dog arrived for a stay at the I-10 West La Quinta in Phoenix.

“We got out of the car, and my dog was so well behaved walking from the car in the parking lot to the entrance,” she says. “I remember going through the entrance of the elevator and thinking, ‘We’re so lucky to have such a well-behaved dog.’”

Family Says Dog Did ‘Meth’ At Phoenix La Quinta

According to Setalks, the family checked in, went to their room, and got ready for dinner. Nothing appeared out of the ordinary until they left the room.

“We notice as we’re leaving the room, getting into the elevator, going downstairs, she is acting completely different,” she says. “I think maybe it’s anxiety.”

Except, Setalks did note at the time it was odd because the dog had stayed in hotels before and never exhibited any signs of anxiety. But that’s not the case this time.

“She’s literally spinning in circles on the leash,” Setalks says. “I can’t hold her and my toddler at the same time. She’s out of control. She continues to have really strange symptoms between then and when we go to bed. She’s acting really, really weird.”

The family gets back to the room after dinner and starts preparing for bed. Right before they turn down for the night, Setalks’ husband asks if she can check on the dog one more time before they all go to sleep.

“I check on her in her crate, and she’s sitting there, wide awake, and [it’s like] someone is pouring water out of her mouth. So much drool is coming out of her mouth,” she says.

Woman Calls Emergency Vet About Strange Dog Behavior

So she says she called a nearby emergency vet and asked if it’s an emergency or just simple anxiety. She says the vet asked her to bring the dog in. She adds that after a urine test, the vet revealed the dog tested positive for methamphetamine.

Immediately, Setalks starts to break down, imagining that it was her toddler and not the dog who ingested the methamphetamine by mistake. The veterinarian guessed that there was either medicinal Adderall or illicit methamphetamine in the hotel room from a previous guest.

“Anyway, according to the timeline, the vet had no other explanation for how she could’ve had it and then had those symptoms when she did,” she says. “The only time she could’ve found it and had those symptoms when she did was in the hotel.”

Setalks says she and her husband complained to La Quinta owner Wyndham Hotels about the experience two weeks prior to her video but have yet to hear back.

“So, we’re paying $1,800 out of pocket,” she says. “Our dog, fortunately, survived. Fortunately, it was our dog that ate it and not our son. It could’ve turned out really differently. If you do stay at hotels, it might be worth checking the floorboards before letting your dog run loose.”

Viewers React to the La Quinta Dog Meth Story

In the comments section of the video, viewers expressed shock and upset at the idea of a dog finding and ingesting illegal drugs in a hotel room.

“You should always use that as two truths and a lie,” wrote one viewer. “Because I thought I didn’t hear you right at first.”

“Call Wyndham customer care,” said a second person. “I’m a regional operations manager for a hotel group and you need to bring this to Wyndham’s attention.”

“People can say it’s not the hotel’s fault, but what if this was a child?” a third viewer asked.

What Amphetamine Poisoning Looks Like in Dogs

PetMD addresses this topic in the article “Amphetamine Toxicity in Dogs.” The article notes the prevalence of amphetamines in prescription and illicit drugs and how dangerous they are for pets, including dogs. Symptoms include restlessness, panting, hyperactivity, dilated pupils, and drooling. And, sadly, in some cases, this exposure can cause death.

According to the article, this usually happens when a dog finds and eats a pill that was inadvertently dropped on the ground. If caught early, pet owners can potentially induce vomiting at home. In the case that the dog digests the substance, a veterinary visit is necessary.

A similar incident occurred last year in North Hollywood, when a woman’s German Shepherd and Husky mix started displaying alarming symptoms after a routine walk. Later, a veterinarian gave the dog a drug test, and it came back positive for methamphetamine. A veterinarian told KTLA that this is part of a disturbing trend.

AllHipHop contacted Setalks via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Wyndham Hotels & Resorts via press email for comment. We will update this story if either party responds.