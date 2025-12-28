‘Yes Dyson, I have gotten a new battery’: Louisiana woman gets Dyson. Then she tries to vacuum more than one room of her home at a time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

‘This is what made me switch to Shark and I’ve never looked back lol.’

A Louisiana woman posted a video about how many times she had to charge her Dyson to vacuum her entire house. Fellow Dyson owners in the comments section are unsurprised.

TikTok creator Ruby (@rubyellanore) posted a clip of her Dyson charging in the laundry room to the tune of Yung Gravy’s “Mr. Clean.”

“Just waiting for the Dyson to charge for the fourth time and I haven’t made it out of the living room,” she wrote in the on-screen caption.

Viewers React to the Dyson Vacuum’s Battery Limitations

In the comments section, plenty of viewers offered their opinions on the Dyson vacuum experience and how they handle the charging realities.

“I hate this vacuum,” wrote one person. “I’m going back to corded immediately.”

A second person suggested, “Replace the battery.”

A third person went into more specifics. “So you either got a lemon or you are one of those people that thinks everything needs to be ran in boost/high mode instead of leaving it in auto. However, it’s important to note that this is a cheaper version of the Dyson. It doesn’t last as long as the ones that have the cylinder that goes sideways. My battery lasted 45 minutes and it comes with a spare battery that I can swap right out. And I very, very rarely ever use up one full battery.”

The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Battery Life

Other viewers pointed out that Ruby’s Dyson is a V8 Absolute. The model is cordless and features 115 air watts of suction and a six-cell, lithium-ion battery that should last 40 minutes of run time.

Compare that to the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, which comes with a seven-cell, lithium-ion battery that can run for up to an hour. And for consumers who want extremely long sessions, the Gen5outsize features multiple 10-cell, lithium-ion batteries that can go for a combined 140 minutes.

In a thread posted to r/Dyson a year ago, commenters noted that users must fully charge and unplug the V8 before turning it on. They also mentioned that using boost mode lowers battery life considerably. “Don’t use on max or boost mode,” wrote one person. “You get longer run time.”

According to this Vacuum Wars review, the V8’s regular mode is sufficient for handling everyday vacuuming. However, the outlet noted the absence of a medium power mode that would help consumers manage battery life more efficiently.

According to a CNN roundup, the best vacuum cleaners of the year came from Shark, Dyson, Black and Decker, Miele, Roborock, and Bissell. The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Absolute was rated the best cordless stick vacuum. It features a seven-cell lithium-ion battery with swappable, click-in battery packs that extend run time to 60 minutes.

AllHipHop contacted Ruby and Dyson via email for comment.