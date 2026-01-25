‘Y’all gotta see this room though’: Man declares this hotel the ‘coolest’ in all of Austin, Texas. It’s an Embassy Suites

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

‘I wonder if that’s the place that used to have swans in that courtyard.’

A man visiting Austin thinks he has found the coolest Embassy Suites, not just in Texas but perhaps in the entire world. Is he being appropriately appreciative, or is this a run-of-the-mill architectural offering? You decide.

TikTok creator KFD (@kellyfreakindoke) posted a video from his trip last week. To the tune of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” KFD offers viewers a glimpse of the lobby, which is cavernous in a 1980s shopping mall kind of way.

“I literally said, ‘Holy biscuits,’” KFD says. “Dude, this is by far the coolest lobby. This is pretty rad. You’ve got to remember, I’m a kid in the 80s, so I remember when we saw buildings like this all the time—new and fancy and awesome.”

After offering a tour of his spacious suite, KFD closes the video with a final thought. “Anyway, in case y’all were wondering: The Embassy Suites in Downtown Austin? Definitely worth it,” he says. “I am absolutely enamored with it. You can definitely feel the 1980s in here.”

Viewers React to the Austin, Texas Embassy Suites Love

In the comments section of the video, viewers expressed their opinions on the Embassy Suites in Downtown Austin.

“It is literally just like every other Embassy Suites in the country,” wrote one viewer.

“This looks like the Hyatt Regency I stayed at in Houston in 1976,” said a second person.

A third person said, “We used to stay there in high school for state volleyball tournaments when they were still held in Austin. It was so cool back then!”

Someone else said, “Dude as soon as you walked in, I knew it was an Embassy Suites.”

Who Built the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Downtown Austin?

The Embassy Suites by Hilton in Downtown Austin was originally built in 1985 and last renovated in 2016. Austin Hotels notes the convenience to local landmarks and the relatively large rooms, which KFD also noted in his review.

The suite-like room set-up isn’t an accident; it was the founding thesis of the company started in the mid 1980s that was later sold to Hilton. According to Texas Border Business, the chain’s commitment to affordable luxury represented a huge shift in the hotel industry.

And the overall style of the hotels is pretty consistent, even after renovation. Here is a tour the public took of an Indiana Embassy Suites after its doors opened in 1985.

Of course, that design continuity isn’t as appealing to everyone as it is to KFD. The She Buys Travel blog visited the Embassy Suites in Austin and found that it is “a smart and dependable choice for women” looking for bigger rooms and a convenient location. However, the review (which was published nine years after its last substantive renovation) notes that the decor and furnishings could use an update.

AllHipHop contacted KFD via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Embassy Suites by Hilton in Downtown Austin via email for comment. This story will be updated if either party responds.