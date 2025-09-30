EXCLUSIVE: Yella Beezy Presses Dallas Prosecutors For Informant Identities Ahead Of Mo3 Murder Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yella Beezy’s legal team is pushing Dallas prosecutors to reveal informant identities and witness details before his February 2026 capital murder trial in Mo3’s killing.

Defense Moves To Uncover Witnesses And Evidence

Yella Beezy is demanding Dallas County prosecutors release the identities of informants and witnesses as he prepares for trial in the capital murder case tied to the 2020 death of Mo3. Attorneys for the rapper, whose real name is Markies Conway, filed multiple motions requesting the court compel the state to turn over critical details before proceedings begin.

The defense is asking for the names and addresses of all potential witnesses—including any confidential informants—at least 20 days prior to the trial’s start date. Conway’s legal team is also seeking access to all evidence collected during the investigation, including lab reports, photographs and physical items.

Legal Team Seeks Statements And Pretrial Hearing

Conway’s attorneys want all statements he made to law enforcement, along with a pretrial hearing to determine whether those statements were made voluntarily. The defense is pushing for a judicial review to ensure Conway wasn’t coerced or misled during police questioning.

Another motion asks the court to disclose whether any witnesses received deals or incentives in exchange for their cooperation. The defense also wants to block the prosecution from introducing unrelated prior incidents unless a judge finds them relevant to the case.

In addition, the legal team is requesting full access to any materials used to refresh witnesses’ memories and a complete record of all evidence gathered during the investigation.

Capital Murder Charges Stem From Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot

A Dallas County grand jury indicted Conway in March 2025 for capital murder with remuneration. Prosecutors allege he arranged the killing of Mo3 by paying Kewon White to carry out the shooting on Interstate 35E in Dallas on November 11, 2020. White and Devin Brown were arrested as co-defendants.

According to The Los Angeles Times, investigators claim Conway withdrew $40,000 in cash shortly before the shooting and cite surveillance video as part of the evidence linking him to the crime.

Conway Remains Under House Arrest

Conway was arrested on March 20, 2025, and initially held on a $2 million bond, later reduced to $750,000. He is currently under house arrest with GPS monitoring, according to Fox 4 News.

If found guilty, Conway could face the death penalty under Texas law. His trial is scheduled to begin February 2, 2026.



