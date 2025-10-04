Famous Rapper Sued For $27 Million, Stiffing Promoter To Fly On Jets, Buy Houses

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave is being sued for $27 million after a promoter claimed he skipped tour dates and used advance payments on luxury travel and real estate instead of paying them back.

Promoter Claims Rod Wave Pocketed Millions and Skipped Shows

Rod Wave is facing a $27 million lawsuit in Florida after a concert promoter accused the Hip-Hop artist of breaching a major tour deal and using advance payments to fund luxury purchases instead of completing his scheduled performances.

Grizzly Touring filed the federal suit, alleging the rapper—born Rodarius Marcell Green—accepted more than $57 million in tour-related payments but failed to deliver on his full commitment. According to the complaint, Wave only performed 26 of the 35 shows promised on his “Last Lap” tour.

“[Rod Wave] refuses to pay Grizzly a single penny of the more than $27 million he owes, and was required to pay in the first instance, and has instead chosen to spend his advance on private jets and lavish second homes,” said Grizzly’s attorney, Pravin Patel.

Contract Promised $40 Million for Full Tour

The legal dispute centers on a February 2024 agreement that guaranteed Rod Wave $40.25 million for completing the entire tour. Grizzly says the artist earned $29.9 million from the shows he did complete but then backed out of the remaining dates without returning the unearned portion.

The tour launched in October 2024 and was supposed to wrap by December. Grizzly claims delays began due to production complications, including problems with stage setup and breakdown. The company says those issues were Rod Wave’s responsibility, as he had approved the routing and logistics ahead of time.

Grizzly Accuses Rod Wave of Violating Exclusivity

Grizzly also accuses Rod Wave of breaching an exclusivity clause by announcing a new tour through a separate company. The lawsuit says this move directly violates the terms of their amended agreement.

“Adding insult to injury, [Rod Wave] also has publicly announced that he plans to launch a new tour through his own touring company, in direct violation of his exclusivity obligations under the Amended Tour Agreement,” Patel said. “And [Rod Wave] has made unfortunate statements about Grizzly, falsely claiming that some of the Shows during the Last Lap tour were cancelled or rescheduled as a result of poor scheduling and routing by Grizzly, which is simply not true.”

Dispute Over Tour Delays and Public Remarks

Grizzly claims Rod Wave made misleading public comments suggesting the tour delays were the promoter’s fault. The company says the problems stemmed from Rod Wave’s own production decisions and that it continued to cover venue and crew costs while trying to reschedule shows.

The promoter says it sent multiple demand letters to Rod Wave and his company, Hit House Entertainment Inc., but received no repayment or cooperation. Rod Wave’s legal team reportedly argued the contract became invalid due to “unilateral” and “last-minute” changes to the tour schedule. Grizzly denies that claim and says all changes were agreed upon in advance.

Promoter Seeks Damages and Court Order

Grizzly is asking a federal judge to award more than $27 million in damages, plus compensation for lost profits and legal fees. The company also wants the court to block Rod Wave from launching any new tours without their involvement, citing concerns about long-term business harm.

The original agreement was signed in February 2024. The case could set a precedent for how courts handle large advance payments and exclusivity clauses in the live music industry.