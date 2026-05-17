‘I was overdue for a new bra’: Florida woman goes to Victoria’s Secret. Then she tries the new, viral T-shirt bra

‘I feel like I’m back in my early 2000’s – like they are BACK.’

A Florida woman decides to see what the hype is all about with regard to Victoria’s Secret’s new T-shirt bra. When she visits a store in her local mall, she learns several things she didn’t know before.

TikTok creator Kate (@justkateg) posted a video with her PSA on April 17. “I went to Victoria’s Secret recently because I was overdue for a new bra,” she says to start the video. “I feel like, ladies, it’s the last thing we think about replacing or treating ourselves with. Go get yourself a new bra: This is your sign.”

What’s All the Hype Behind Victoria’s Secret’s New T-Shirt Bra?

Kate explains, “I’ve been seeing online the hype about the T-shirt bra that Victoria’s Secret came out with. I was at the mall making some returns, and I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to go into Victoria’s Secret,’ which I hadn’t done in, gosh, I literally have no idea. I don’t even remember the last time I was sized.”

According to Retail Brew, Victoria’s Secret is going through something of a renaissance, and its strategy is built in large part around a recommitment to its bra lines, including everything from lingerie to T-shirt bras.

And the T-shirt bra in particular is seemingly resonating with consumers. A TikTok search for the product reveals video after video of positive reviews. One woman said she considers it her “go-to” for wearing under white T-shirts.

Kate Learns Why Victoria’s Secret Is So Hyped Right Now

When Kate arrived at Victoria’s Secret, she saw signs that revealed she could get a $10 off coupon if she got sized. “I said, ‘I’m gonna get sized. I don’t even know what size I am,’” she says. “I’m happy I did, because the size they told me I was, never in a million years would [I] have thought. And she warned me that Victoria’s Secret sizing is different.”

Victoria’s Secret bras range in band size from 30 to 46 and cup sizes from A to O. The website notes that not every size will be available in every store.

To conclude the video, Kate says, “Here’s your sign. Go get yourself a new bra. Treat yourself. Go into the store, get sized, walk out $10 richer and with a new bra. Your girls are going to thank you.”

Victoria’s Secret periodically offers a $10 off a bra promotion when a customer tries on, purchases, or gets a sizing in-store. The company posted on its Instagram last year, advertising a similar campaign. “So basically you’re getting paid to shop,” the store wrote in the caption.

Viewers React to Victoria’s Secret T-shirt Bra Revelation

In the comments section of the video, viewers weighed in on Kate’s Victoria’s Secret T-shirt bra revelation.

“Victoria’s Secret is still open?” joked one viewer.

“I second this! I went two weeks ago and they have the cutest bras,” a second person said. Kate replied, “Yesss! I feel like I’m back in the early 2000s. Like they are BACK.”

Another person said, “I think most people think their band size is bigger than it is because they don’t like how tight it is when they first put it on and they don’t think it will stretch with some wear. If you wear your bra on the closest hooks, it’s probably too big for you and you won’t get the support you need. The band size makes so much of a difference.”

AllHipHop contacted Kate and Victoria’s Secret via email for comment. We will update this story if either party responds.