Jim Jones Say Tony Yayo Needs Dental Help & A Favor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones unloaded on Tony Yayo during a recent interview, mocking his appearance and telling him to call 50 Cent for help—and maybe a dentist too.

Jim Jones Goes Off on Tony Yayo During Interview With Memphis Bleek

Jim Jones didn’t hold back during a filmed conversation with Memphis Bleek on Artist 2 Artist, where he torched Tony Yayo for questioning Jay-Z’s loyalty to his circle. The Harlem rapper went straight for Yayo’s appearance and finances, suggesting he needed both dental work and financial help from 50 Cent.

“You look like you need to be taken care of, you look like you need to go to the dentist, you look like you need to brush your teeth,” Jones said. “You look like you need help. Tell your man 50 to send you an ounce or something. You might need two ounces.”

The exchange came after Bleek responded to Yayo’s earlier claim that Jay-Z doesn’t support his people like 50 Cent does. Bleek dismissed the idea, saying, “Nah, I don’t need Jay to go on tour.”

Social Media Reacts as Clip Circulates

The video quickly spread across platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, prompting a wave of reactions. One user defended Yayo, writing, “Yayo is actually an incredibly stand up dude and a gentleman. None of what is being said is even remotely close to true.”

Another user chimed in with context, adding, “The sad part was Yayo wasn’t even trying to be disrespectful to Bleek. He was simply saying that 50 tends to do more for him because they were actually friends. He didn’t say Jay-Z needed to do anything for Bleek. But once again n****s see a headline and run with narratives.”

Jim Jones Keeps Stirring the Pot

Jones has been vocal across multiple platforms this year, continuing to air out old grievances. On his Let’s Rap About It podcast, he addressed his long-standing issues with Max B, saying, “I may forgive, I don’t forget. And even if I forgive, I’m not here to make anybody feel comfortable… I don’t give a f*ck about what nobody do. I’m not actively pursuing nothing but this money.”

He also reignited tension with former Dipset collaborator Cam’ron. That situation escalated after Cam invited 50 Cent onto his Talk With Flee YouTube show, where they discussed Jones performing with G-Unit back in 2007.

50 Cent Eyes AI for Music Releases

While the back-and-forth continues, 50 Cent has been exploring artificial intelligence to release unreleased music. According to CNN, the Queens mogul is considering using AI to bring old G-Unit tracks to life, a move that could revive more drama from the crew’s past.

The Artist 2 Artist episode featuring Jones, Bleek and the Yayo comments was released this week.