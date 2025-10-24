Kim Kardashian Finally Speaks On Travis Barker Dating Rumor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian denied ever being romantically involved with Travis Barker and clarified their longtime friendship during a new Call Her Daddy podcast episode.

Kim Kardashian put an end to a long-running rumor during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, flatly denying she ever dated or hooked up with Travis Barker before he married her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Asked directly by host Alex Cooper if she had “ever hooked up” with the blink-182 drummer, Kardashian didn’t hesitate.

“No, I never have,” she said. “Absolutely, that I do not mind you asking. I never have and it really sucks that (rumor) has gone on.”

Barker’s Memoir Sparked Speculation

The rumor gained traction after Barker’s 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, revealed he had a crush on Kardashian, but she said she had no idea she was mentioned in the book.

“No,” she said when asked if she knew about the reference. “But it would say that we never hooked up. I mean, I don’t think he would allude to that information, you know?”

Their Connection Traced Back to Paris Hilton

Kardashian explained that she and Barker first met through mutual friends, including Paris Hilton, who briefly dated the drummer.

“He dated Paris (Hilton) and we were all friends and we’d all hang out when I was with Paris,” she said. “We’d be on the road and go to, like, their tour in Amsterdam. So, I have been friends with him… and never hooked up with him.”

Kim Says Family Ties Were Always Close

Barker and Kourtney Kardashian began dating in 2020 and married in 2022. According to Kim, their families had been close for years before the relationship turned romantic.

“Kourtney was around during that time. They were neighbors for a decade,” she said. “So, when everyone was all hanging out… he was always around with his kids. They’d always come to Kourtney’s house for all the birthdays. Everything was super open and cool and everyone’s been friends. He was just as good of friends with them as he was with all of us. It was nothing weird.”

The full interview aired Wednesday on the Call Her Daddy podcast.