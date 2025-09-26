Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Blind Date Story

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian said her mother Kris Jenner misled her into a blind date by pretending it was a job interview, prompting her to bring a résumé.

Kim Kardashian Said Kris Jenner Tricked Her Into a Blind Date Disguised as a Job Interview

Kim Kardashian walked into what she believed was a professional meeting in Los Angeles, only to discover her mother Kris Jenner had secretly arranged a blind date instead.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian, 44, shared the awkward encounter where she came prepared with a résumé, thinking she was pitching career ideas to a television executive. Unbeknownst to her, Jenner had told the man it was a date.

“She told me it was a job interview, but she told him it was a date,” Kardashian said. “And so I pull up and I go and I’m talking about like what I want to do and I had a résumé on me!”

Kardashian said she realized something was off when the conversation didn’t match the tone of a job interview.

“I don’t think she thought I’d be so prepared to bring a résumé… I was like, ‘I’m going to kill you (mum).’”

She quietly tucked her résumé back into her bag once she understood the man across the table wasn’t there to hire her.

Kris Jenner Says the Man Was in on the Setup

Jenner, who was off-stage during the interview, chimed in to clarify that the man wasn’t caught off guard.

“He totally knew because he was also an Emmy Award-winning…”

Kardashian cut her off before she could finish, but Jenner continued:

“I’m not going to say his name, but he said, ‘Would it help if I brought my Emmy with me?’ He was kidding. But I thought, this is never going to work.”

Kardashian didn’t hold back in her response:

“So you also wanted to set me up with someone that thought an Emmy was what was going to seal the deal? Hmm.”

Khloé Kardashian Wanted No Part in Matchmaking

Also on the show was Khloé Kardashian, who made it clear she had no interest in playing matchmaker.

“I’m not known for a good picker,” she said.

Kim replied with a laugh:

“Same, babe.”

Kim Kardashian’s Dating Background

Kardashian has been married three times—first to Damon Thomas, then to Kris Humphries, and later to Kanye West. She shares four children with West. Since their divorce, she’s been linked to comedian Pete Davidson and NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.