‘I’m Glad I’m Not As Chopped In Real Life’: Livvy Dunne Goes Into Bathroom Stall At Restaurant. Then She Overhears 2 Girls Talking About Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Sometimes your haters can’t help but be your biggest fans. Nobody knows that better than influencer and former gymnast Olivia Dunne (@livvy).

In her latest viral TikTok, Dunne dropped a storytime about overhearing a bathroom conversation, only to realize they were talking trash about her. Posted on Sep. 18, the video has already pulled in over 1.4 million views

When Haters Act Like Fans

It went down in the bathroom during date night with boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. She explained that after sitting down for dinner, she went to the restroom and entered the last open stall. That’s when she overheard two girls in the other stalls talking.

“They’re like, ‘Did you see that Livvy Dunne is here? Like, what is she even doing here?’” Dunne said. “So then I stop what I’m doing and I try to listen a little closer. One of them goes, ‘Like honestly, I thought she’d be more chopped in real life.’”

Being a little messy, Dunne decided to stir the pot.

“So then naturally, I chimed in and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I heard Livvy Dunne is the worst,’” she laughed.

Clueless that they were talking to Dunne, the girls kept pressing…until she walked out of the stall and everybody was on mute.

“I think I heard literal crickets,” she joked.

The awkward silence didn’t last long, though. The same girls hit Dunne with an unexpected request.

“Then they asked me for a photo and I took it,” Dunne said.

In the end, she laughed off the entire situation, joking that she was just glad she’s “not as chopped in real life.”

Fans React to Dunne’s Viral Storytime

The comments section lit up with people applauding Dunne for keeping it classy and laughing at the fact that even her haters still wanted a selfie.

“The fact that you joined them on the hate [skull emoji],” one commenter wrote.

“Our generation is so unserious, trash talking through the stalls and then ‘OMG selfie!’ Like gtfoh [face with tears of joy emoji],” another said.

“Responded to criticism with class! Great example for everyone to follow,” someone else added.

Adding fuel to the chaos, one commenter even pretended to be the bathroom culprit, posting, “It was me and my friend I’m so sorry. We love you now! Thanks for the pic” with a photo as proof.

But not everyone bought it.

“People still thinking you’re the culprit,” someone replied.

“Seen as tho you’re friends with her sister it seems highly unlikely [face with tears of joy emoji][face with tears of joy emoji],” another said.

Dunne didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment.