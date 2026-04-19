Los Angeles waitress gets her rear smacked by customer. Then she begins to believe his excuse. Then she gets one final piece of evidence: ‘I will end him’

‘I really need to stop giving people the benefit of the doubt.’

A Los Angeles waitress shares details of an assault by a customer while on the job, raising concerns about the treatment faced by women in the service industry.

On April 6, Shannon Sharp (@shannonsharp32) posted a TikTok describing the altercation. “I think I really need to stop giving people the benefit of the doubt,” she says to start.

What Does the Los Angeles Server Say Happened?

Sharp says she was working a busy shift when a customer assaulted her. “And the guy behind me, as I’m going, slaps my [rear],” she says. “But not like a tap … Like a boom.”

She describes being so visibly upset from the unwanted touch that the man immediately adjusted his tone. She says that he shifted from laughing to claiming that he thought she was his girlfriend.

The TikToker says she mentions the situation to security moments later. “So, I go tell security,” she says. “They go talk to the guy, just very calmly ask him to leave.”

She says she begins to regret her decision as she sees the man walking out, as it could have been an honest mistake. Then, the man’s girlfriend returns from the restroom. “Enters a blond woman wearing a bright green top who looks nothing like me,” she says. “Nothing, not a stitch like me whatsoever.”

“Did I really just try to make myself feel bad about a man assaulting me at my job?” she asks.

How Common Is Harassment for Women in the Service Industry?

The service industry consistently ranks among the worst industries for sexual harassment and assault against women. Restaurants and hospitality alone make up roughly 25% of all sexual harassment reports filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Within the restaurant industry specifically, 71% of female employees report being victimized at least once.

The dynamic that Sharp describes is also well-documented. Research confirms that customers harass women in the restaurant industry most frequently.

The financial structure of tipped work compounds the problem significantly. Tipped workers who earn a subminimum wage of $2.13 per hour report double the rate of sexual harassment compared to tipped workers who earn a guaranteed wage, and 34% of women who formerly worked as tipped workers say they quit because of unwanted sexual harassment on the job.

Additionally, a staggering 75% of service sector victims report experiencing some form of retaliation after coming forward, a reality that discourages many women from speaking up at all.

AllHipHop reached out to Sharp for comment via TikTok direct message and the TikTok comments section. We will update this story if she responds.