​​​​McDonald’s worker speaks out about customers who order the Grinch meal: ‘Fighting for my life’

A McDonald’s worker jokingly calls out the company for putting together such a successful marketing campaign for its new Grinch Meal that it’s impacting her work-life balance.

TikTok creator Janell (@honeyy_jay) posted a video with her concerns on Dec. 4. Since then, it has amassed more than 1.2 million views.

“Let me tell y’all something,” she says while clearly operating the drive-thru window. “Y’all dropped these [expletive] Grinch meal, got me at work fighting for my life right now. I am fighting for my life right now because y’all dropped these meals.”

What Is McDonald’s New Grinch Meal?

McDonald’s is celebrating this holiday season with a Dr. Seuss-inspired Grinch Meal. The meal, which debuted on Dec. 2, features either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets accompanied by dill pickle-flavored “Grinch Salt” fries and a medium soft drink. That would be compelling enough, but consumers also get a pair of Grinch-inspired socks in four different colors.

McDonald’s uses these promotional meal deals to connect with younger and more pop culture minded demographics. Other partnerships include rapper Travis Scott, WNBA player Angel Reese, and South Korean boy band BTS.

Except it’s not just kids going crazy for the Grinch Meal and its socks-and-dill salt comb. According to Business Insider, this strategy is leading to the Grinch Meals—and their coveted socks—being sold out in stores across the country. That’s because adults are dying to get their hands on the socks, too.

Viewers React to McDonald’s Worker’s Grinch Mentality

In the comments section, viewers teased Janell by saying she should spend more time stocking socks and dill fries and less complaining.

“I’m hungry for a Grinch Meal,” quipped one viewer.

“Man, just put the socks in the box,” said a second person.

“AND MY SOCKS AND SALT BETTA BE IN THE BAG,” said a third hungry customer.

However, other McDonald’s workers said Janell is completely right to be upset. “I’m crying at home because it was so busy and I have to go back tomorrow,” said one worker. Janell replied, “Me too, and I’m the floor manager again tomorrow.”

A second worker said, “Today a grown woman broke down sobbing because we took too long on her three Grinch meals.”

Someone else remarked, “They are McLovin those socks.”

Others merely commented on the quality of the offering. “It’s the dill salt,” wrote one person. “It’s fire.”

All Hip Hop contacted Janell via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.