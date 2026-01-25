‘He used to live in Vegas—and he’d blow $100K every 2-3 months’: Miami midnight ballerina takes customer to champagne room. Then she realizes he’s an infamous man who just got out of jail after 17 years

A “midnight ballerina” had a chance run-in with a high-profile customer. Then, she realized that he had a wild criminal history.

Daphne (@daphneelaaine), a TikToker who travels between the Pacific Northwest and Miami, heard a story from a customer that baffled her. Through the grapevine, she realized that the man had been to the champagne rooms and had gotten expensive perks from her club “every single night.” Curious, she wanted to know what he did for a living and how he afforded his lifestyle.

So, she approached him and asked some questions about his life. She later posted a video that now has over 40,000 views recounting his answer.

The man told her he had been in jail for 17 years prior to his release, and that he had an incredibly high-profile lifestyle prior to being imprisoned. While he mentioned robbing six banks, that’s not what landed him in jail. However, Daphne doesn’t remember exactly what he did to get caught.

Daphne said the man would regularly spend $100,000 every two to three months when he lived in Las Vegas. He didn’t care about his spending because when the money dried up, he’d just rob another bank.

How Does Someone Spend $100,000 in Las Vegas Every 2–3 Months?

It’s pretty easy to rack up major bills in Las Vegas, even if you’re not gambling. There are hotels that charge $3,000+ per night. However, if the man were a permanent resident, there are still an infinite number of ways to spend $100,000.

The Las Vegas Strip is comparatively more expensive than other areas. Fine dining will cost anywhere from $75–$200 per person. At the higher end, just going out once a night can cost $10,000–15,000 in two or three months. Then, there are additional costs with guests. Throwing a party with multiple bottles of expensive liquor once a week can make things pricey. If the man wasn’t spending all of his money on his own, it would be significantly easier to burn cash.

What Did the Man Do?

Daphne implied that the face tattoo the man had may have been a sign of what exactly he did in his past. However, she wasn’t sure. Ultimately, she forgot exactly what crime could have landed him a 17-year prison sentence, and she doesn’t have any additional insights.

It’s possible that the man racked up firearms charges alongside his robberies, or at least, a single heist that didn’t pan out well. Weapon use or serious injury of a victim during a robbery can extend prison time, with those who commit first-degree robbery usually getting over 10-year prison sentences.

Repeat offenses also carry higher charges. If he had a previous criminal history, there’s a chance that it was taken into consideration during his sentencing. Nevada has a habitual criminal statute, which allows prosecutors to seek advanced charges for those with two previous felony convictions. It’s also possible that the man had two category E or D felonies and then committed a crime that allowed prosecutors to seek a prolonged sentence.

There are a number of crimes, however, that can result in a 17-year prison sentence. Federal conspiracy charges such as racketeering, money laundering, and most category B felonies carry 15–20 year prison sentences. It’s difficult to conclude what he could have done, especially given the fact that any number of additional charges could have come with his main crime.

AllHipHop reached out to Daphne via TikTok direct message for comment. This story will be updated if she responds.