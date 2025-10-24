‘I just want her to be ashamed of herself’: North Carolina woman scams Facebook Marketplace seller out of $100. Then the seller finds her address

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A North Carolina woman takes matters into her own hands after she is scammed on Facebook Marketplace. Here’s how she recovered her funds.

TikTok user Madeline (@madelinedoingthings) posted a series of videos about the incident last week. “I’m surprised it’s taken me this long to get burned,” Madeline says to start the video.

According to Madeline, she advertised a bag of clothes on Facebook Marketplace for $100. The agreement was that the person buying them would pick the bag up from the front porch and leave the money underneath the mat. However, they did not leave the money underneath the mat and instead blocked Madeline.

“I don’t really care much about the money,” says Madeline, “It’s the principle of the thing. I’m pretty sure I found this lady’s address. I’m kind of tempted to show up at her house and just be like ‘What the [expletive]?”

Viewers React to the Facebook Marketplace Scam Story

In the comments of the initial video, viewers argued about whether Madeline’s confrontational impulse was a good idea.

“One hundred dollars??? Oh yeah SHOW UP,” says one person.

“Is it a bad idea to go? Definitely. Would I still go? Absolutely,” wrote another.

Madeline’s video has over 16,000 likes and 329,900 views.

How a North Carolina Woman Foiled a Facebook Marketplace Scam

In a follow-up video, Madeline tells viewers she tracked down the scammer’s husband at work and called him. Madeline explained the situation and, after some initial coldness, the husband apologized for his wife’s behavior.

At the end of the conversation, the husband promises he will talk to his wife and send Madeline the money via Zelle or Venmo if needed.

In a final update video, Madeline closes out the story.

“I did get $100 on Venmo from the husband that I called,” Madeline says. The husband even texted Madeline to make sure she received the money.

Another viewer explains that Madeline is not alone in the scam. “This happened to me with a chainsaw I was selling. By sheer chance, a few years later, I learned we had mutual friends. I told the friends what he did, and he actually showed up one day with the money! It took three years, but that’s the power of influence,” says another comment.

How to Avoid Facebook Marketplace Scams

Facebook Marketplace is one of the most used online market places in the world with about 1.2 billion monthly buyers. As a result, scams on the Marketplace are more common than you might think. Unfortunately, about 1 in 8 Marketplace shoppers report getting scammed.

According to Security Keeper, some ways you can avoid scams are by looking at sellers and buyers reviews. This is also a reminder to give reviews after you purchase or sell something on the Marketplace.

The article also recommends being on the lookout for the following types of scams:

People asking for advancement payment for objects

People asking to get paid in gift cards

Overpricing scams

Fake or stolen items

Madeline got lucky with this scam, but it’s important to be on alert when buying or selling items from strangers on the internet.

All Hip Hop reached out to Madeline for comment via TikTok message and comment.