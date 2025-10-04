Teenager Charged in Assault Of Elderly Arena Worker At Controvesial Rapper’s Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teen Charged After Violent Outburst at T-Mobile Center

NBA YoungBoy headlined a concert in Kansas City that ended in chaos when a teenager attacked a 66-year-old arena employee, drawing felony charges and raising concerns about venue safety.

The incident happened on September 21 at the T-Mobile Center during the rapper’s performance. A video that quickly spread online shows the teen pushing longtime staffer Thomas Schlage to the ground and repeatedly punching him. The teen also allegedly hit a security guard while being removed from the arena.

The 16th Judicial Circuit’s Juvenile Office in Jackson County charged the minor with one felony count of assault and one misdemeanor. His name has not been released due to his age.

Seating Dispute Escalates Into Physical Attack

The confrontation reportedly started over a disagreement about seating. Pastor Robert McDaniel, who witnessed and recorded the incident, told Rolling Stone, “He was asked to move to another place, because his ticket wasn’t where he was sitting. And immediately he just completely lost it.”

Schlage, who has worked at the venue for years, described the teen’s aggression as overwhelming. “I mean it is serious; I went down and had blows to my head. Just getting him off, getting him off of me … because he was so enraged, so we were just, in essence, trying to protect the fans.”

Arena Worker Calls for Accountability and Respect

Despite the physical toll, Schlage responded to the charges with measured words. “Accountability is important,” he said. “It was kind of sad things got to this point. Restraint, cooperation, and respect are important lessons to learn.”

The T-Mobile Center has not commented on whether it will update its security protocols following the incident.

NBA YoungBoy’s Legal History and Recent Show Cancellations

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, has a well-documented legal past involving charges related to drugs and firearms. Most recently, his Chicago concert was canceled due to security concerns, according to NBC News.

Because the suspect is a minor, court proceedings will remain sealed.



