‘Sir You Left This On the Table’: Tennessee Cheddar’s Customer Lets Server ‘Keep The Change.’ Then She Gives Back The ‘Insulting’ Tip

Tipping culture debates stay undefeated, and Tennessee-based TikTok creator Karma Leeann (@probablypettingcats) just reignited the conversation. She recently posted a video about a first date.

What started off smoothly ended with her calling for the manager over the tip. The video has already pulled in nearly 7,000 views and counting.

Everything Changed At Tip Time

According to Leeann, she and her man went to Chedder’s for their first official date, where she first encountered her waitress, Ms. Marissa.

“She was so nice. So sweet. Did all the things. Made sure we had our to-go boxes, our ranch, you know, was talking to us all smiley… I’m just having a great day,” she said.

Everything was going well until the bill came. The total was $53, and her date handed the waitress $55, telling her to keep the change. However, the waitress came back to the table and returned the $2, saying, “That’s honestly an insult to me. You can keep your $2.”

Leeann was shocked.

“I go, ‘Excuse me?’ Because typically, you know, tipping culture, you put the tip on the table. I go, ‘That was [expletive] rude.’ And she goes, ‘Well, I think that was rude.’ I go, ‘Give me your manager.’”

When viewers weighed in, however, loyalties were divided.

The comments section was on fire, and, to Leeann’s shock, most were riding with the waitress.

“You know good and well y’all weren’t gonna leave her anything else than that… She was definitely right. shame on y’all,” one commenter wrote.

Another piled on: “I agree with the waitress. You say outta 1 side of your mouth that she got everything right; Then, yall give her that whopping $2 tip for the great service.”

Even a waitress chimed in, saying: “Team waitress. I’ve done that a few times as a waitress. Excellent service and leave $1? Nope! Sir you left this on the table.”

Still, a few voices backed Leeann, with some dismissing tipping culture altogether.

“Tips are OPTIONAL,” one commenter wrote.. “Tips are never required, they’re a courtesy for good service, not an automatic paycheck. If someone feels entitled to one, maybe they’re in the wrong line of work lmao.”

“Tipping isn’t required,” another echoed.

Trying to set the record straight, Leeann dropped a follow-up video to back up her side of the story. She explained that the $2 was never meant to be the actual tip.

“We were going to tip,” she said. “The $2 was just for her to keep. That wasn’t the tip. Tip goes on the table.”

Leeann did not immediately respond to our request for comment.