‘Get the new iPhone 17 on us’: Ex-Verizon, T-Mobile worker says carrier trade-ins aren’t worth it. Then he reveals where to get the cheapest upgrade

Wireless carriers advertise massive discounts on new iPhones, but a former cell phone carrier employee says the math isn’t mathing. After working at both Verizon and T-Mobile, Greg (@gregxr.y) argues that buying directly from Apple (via its trade-in program), even with lower trade-in values, results in a lower total cost, immediate equity, and no network restrictions.

Sitting in his car, Greg explained it simply.

Why Aren’t Carrier iPhone Trade-In Promotions Worth It?

“The phones are slightly more expensive at carriers than at Apple,” he said. “At T-Mobile, at Verizon—I don’t know exactly what AT&T is—let’s say an iPhone 17 at those carriers would be $830. You buy the phone directly from Apple, it’s $799. It’s about $30 more expensive to buy the phone at a carrier than directly from Apple.”

Then he claimed that promotional credits are a trap.

“You’ve probably seen something online or on a commercial that says ‘Get $1,000 off’ or ‘Get the iPhone 17 on us’ or ‘Get the 17 Pro $1,000 off’ … There’s some stipulations with that,” he explained. “The money they’re giving you is a monthly installment credit that is rolled out to you over either a 24-month period if you’re with T-Mobile or a 36-month period if you’re with Verizon, AT&T, or some of these other smaller carriers.”

He went on to break it down.

“Let’s say you walk into T-Mobile and buy a $1,000 iPhone, and the rep says, ‘We’ll give you $1,000 off.” When you walk out of that store, you do not walk out with a paid-off phone,” he noted. “That phone is not paid off, even though they tell you, ‘This phone is free’ or ‘$1,000 off.’ No—you still owe the full balance until 36 months. You have to stay with the carrier for the full installment term to get the full promotional credit.”

Greg explained that there was another “trick.” He said that oftentimes, “the requirement is that you have to be on a certain tier of a plan to get the certain promotional credit. So the more credit that you want, you have to go up in the service or the plan that you’re on.”

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Alleged Mobile Carrier iPhone Scam

Not everyone was a believer in Greg’s message. “It’s not a scam. You just keep the phone for 36 months,” one top comment noted. “Some people like their carrier, and don’t mind keeping a phone for 3 years.”

This isn’t actually the point Greg is making, which is that you could’ve had the same deal on the phone (paying the remainder outright, or on a payment plan) without being tethered to a carrier.

One woman made an interesting point: “Verizon unlocks their phones automatically after 60 days, even if it’s not paid off.”

This requires some verification.

According to Verizon itself, this is largely for postpaid (standard monthly) accounts. But, and there is always a “but,” there is a critical set of catches. First of all, while this is true, your phone must not be reported lost, stolen, or flagged for fraud in those 60 days.

The bigger issue is that just because it is unlocked does not mean you can stop paying for it without consequences. If you stop making payments on the device, the company will flag the device’s unique ID (IMEI) and put it on a blacklist. Once it reaches its blacklist, the phone will be blocked from working on any major US network, even if it is technically “unlocked.” This is essentially the case for prepaid accounts as well.

So, you can’t just move the phone to T-Mobile, AT&T, or Mint, etc.

The Math on ‘Eating Your Savings’ Using Verizon’s Plans

A little research shows how this works. New and existing Verizon customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get an iPhone 16 Pro or up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 lineup when they trade in any qualified phone. But if they upgraded from the Welcome plan to Ultimate to qualify for the deal, they’ll end up paying $900 extra over 36 months, or nearly the full “discount.”

Plan Tier Monthly Cost (1 line) Difference vs. Welcome 36-Month Cost Difference Welcome $65 — — Plus $80 +$15/mo +$540 Ultimate $90 +$25/mo +$900

He also noted that many carrier phones are SIM-locked to the carrier, meaning they will only work on that company’s network. However, he added, “When you buy the phone directly from Apple the right way, you get it completely unlocked. It’ll say ‘No SIM restrictions.’ You can use the same phone on any network.”

The Apple Trade-In Difference

Greg then provided the other side in upgrading directly with Apple.

“When you buy from Apple, you pay $20–30 less on the phone’s total cost,” he said, which doesn’t seem like much initially. “If you use Apple’s trade-in program—no, they don’t give you $800–1,000 for your phone. They may only give you $300–500, maybe $500 if you have the latest phone.”

But this is the key: “You get that credit all upfront. Let’s say you walk into Apple, buy a $1,000 phone, and trade in your old one for $500. Now, when you walk out of that Apple Store, you owe $500 … From the moment you walk out the store, you owe $500. Your balance is now down $500. You get the credit upfront, and your phone can be used on any network. … You don’t have to go and trade in your phones and get new brand brand-new ones when you go to a different network.”

Let’s Punch in Some Numbers

For educational purposes, let’s look at some graphs.

The Key Math on iPhone 17 (base model)

Factor Carrier Deal (Typical) Apple Direct Base phone price ~$830 ~$799 Trade-in credit Up to $1,000 $300–500 Credit delivery Monthly over 24–36 months Upfront, immediate Plan requirement Higher tier might be required None SIM lock Locked to the carrier Unlocked Early exit penalty Probably lose remaining credits None Network flexibility Restricted Any carrier

The trade-in values are lower with Apple, but it is relative. As Greg noted, the carrier trade-in “value” is conditional on staying for 24–36 months and is usually tied to a premium plan. Apple’s $300–670 is real, immediate, no-strings cash.

Your phone Estimatedtrade-in value iPhone 16 Pro Max Up to $670 iPhone 16 Pro Up to $550 iPhone 16 Plus Up to $450 iPhone 16 Up to $420

