Wale’s New Series Tells Story Of Washington D.C.’s Most Violent Years

Wale is producing a new crime series “Silk” focused on D.C. hitman Wayne Perry’s violent legacy during the city’s early 1990s murder crisis.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wale is executive producing a television drama titled Silk that centers on the deadly legacy of Washington D.C. contract killer Wayne “Silk” Perry, whose name became synonymous with fear during the city’s most violent era.

The Grammy Award-nominated rapper and D.C. native is developing the series through Perry Industries, which controls the life rights of Perry, now known as Nkosi Shaka Zulu El. The show will explore Perry’s role as the enforcer for Harlem drug lord Alpo Martinez during the early 1990s, when D.C. led the nation in homicides.

A Look at D.C.’s Bloodiest Years

From 1989 to 1993, Perry operated as Martinez’s muscle, executing rivals and witnesses with a level of precision that earned him infamy in the streets. His violent run coincided with Washington’s descent into chaos, as the city earned the grim label of “murder capital” of the United States.

“That era in D.C. was internationally famous,” Wale told The Hollywood Reporter. “The Redskins were winning Super Bowls, the mayor was indicted by the FBI, Joe Biden passed the crime bill, and D.C. had 482 homicides — the highest in the country.”

The show will blend Perry’s criminal exploits with the political and cultural backdrop of the time, including the go-go music scene, the collapse of local drug empires, and the federal investigation of then-Mayor Marion Barry.

Behind the Scenes of ‘Silk’

Wale will produce the series alongside Kazz Laidlaw, his manager at EQT, and C. Edwards of Perry Industries. The project is currently in development, with no network or streaming platform yet attached.

“D.C. is more than just politics,” Wale said. “We have a rich, Black history that’s inspired audiences around the world, and it’s time to tell more stories that are based here.”

Laidlaw added, “This story is one of the last authentic stories in Black crime lore. People have seen slivers in movies like Paid in Full and read conjecture online, but beneath the surface is an entire world that hasn’t been seen before.”

Perry’s Criminal Legacy

Perry was convicted in 1994 for multiple murders tied to Martinez’s drug operation. His victims included drug dealer Garrett Terrell and Evelyn Carter, a witness scheduled to testify. He is currently serving five life sentences at ADX Florence, a federal supermax prison in Colorado.

Martinez’s cooperation with federal prosecutors helped secure Perry’s conviction. Martinez himself was shot and killed in 2021 in Harlem.

A New Chapter for Wale

Wale, who previously appeared in Ambulance and American Gods, has long infused his music with references to his D.C. upbringing. With Silk, he’s stepping further into storytelling, aiming to portray the city’s complex history beyond its political headlines.

The series joins a growing list of crime dramas like Power, Snowfall and Narcos that examine the drug-fueled violence of the late 20th century.

Silk remains in early development with no release date or platform confirmed.