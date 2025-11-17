‘I’m calling the police’: Texas Wendy’s customer orders Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger. Then he unwraps it

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

People are up in arms about Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger’s size, which is pretty much the size of a slider at this point. This Texas customer shows viewers her order.

While in the car with her husband, TikTok user @framedinfaith unveils the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger they just bought. The couple is perplexed by the size of the burger insisting that it was larger before.

“You guys, since when did the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers become, like, literally juniors, for, like, little tiny babies,” says @framedinfaith. Their husband then notes that he could eat the whole burger in two bites, or one if he’s hungry. The video has 268,000 views and over 10,000 likes.

Are Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers Smaller Now?

Is it true? Are the burgers made smaller now? It’s unclear if Wendy’s burgers are actually smaller now, as the company has not released any formal news stating that they changed the patty size. However, tons of folks online share the sentiments of @framedinfaith and her husband.

This other customer found that their burger from Wendy’s appeared smaller than usual. Similarly, this other customer complained about the size of the Jr Bacon Cheeseburger and said they think Wendy’s changed its portion sizes.

While it was dismissed, Wendy’s (and McDonald’s) did have a class action lawsuit filed against them for the size of their burgers. Plaintiffs argued that the burgers looked significantly bigger and better on the advertisements than in real life.

According to Wendy’s, this is because burgers are photographed with just the burger’s outer layer being cooked. When the meat is fully cooked, it shrinks about 20%.

However, shrinkflation is a real thing and companies are hopping on it like a dance trend. Shrinkflation is when an item stays the same (or goes up) in price, but the quantity in the package decreases. Think of a half-empty bag of chips being sold at the same price as when it was completely full.

Customers have also accused Wendy’s of shrinkflation with its crispy chicken sandwich.

Viewers Weigh in on Wendy’s Shrinkflation Accusations

Folks in @framedinfaith’s video comments agree that the burger looks too small, others say that’s just the way it is.

“That’s not even Jr., that’s Bacon Cheeseburger the 3rd,” says one comment.

“It’s crazy. If you steal from a corporation it’s criminal, but when they steal from you it’s civil. The system is rigged against us,” states a different comment.

“They ripped the bacon in half and served it as two strips,” notes another.

All Hip Hop has reached out to Wendy’s for comment via email and to @framedinfaith for comment via TikTok message and comment.