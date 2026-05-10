Back To Slavery In Alabama? A Republican Politician Seeks 14th Amendment Repeal

Ratified on July 9, 1868, the 14th Amendment is a cornerstone of the U.S. Constitution that granted citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the U.S.—including former slaves—and guaranteed equal protection and due process under the law. It prohibits states from abridging citizens’ privileges or depriving them of life, liberty, or property without due process.

Nathaniel Ledbetter – House Speaker – has ignited outrage across Alabama after openly, boldly suggesting the United States Supreme Court should reconsider or effectively gut the 14th Amendment. This would allow Republicans to push forward a congressional map courts already determined discriminated against Black voters.

This is almost unfathomable.

A sitting House Speaker in 2026 is talking about rolling back one of the most important constitutional protections in American history. He wants this because federal judges refused to approve a map that weakened Black political power.

That is not a minor, insignificant political disagreement. That is a direct assault on the foundation of equal protection in America. It is disgusting.

The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868 in the aftermath of slavery and the Civil War. It guarantees citizenship, due process and equal protection under the law. Entire generations of Americans fought, bled and died so those protections could exist. Civil rights leaders marched for it. Scores of Black people were brutalized for it. Countless individuals were murdered defending the very voting rights Alabama politicians now seem eager to repeal.

Alabama Republicans seem furious that Black voters gained fairer representation when courts struck down the so called “Livingston map,” which judges found likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting Black voting strength.

Instead of accepting the ruling and moving forward fairly, lawmakers like Ledbetter want to dismantle the actual constitutional guardrails.

That should alarm and upset everybody regardless of political party. Should.

Ledbetter reportedly said:

“It gives us a chance to look at all of them, if we get some reprieve from the courts, so we’ll see how that goes and certainly hope that the Supreme Court will overturn Amendment 14,” he said and the doubled down. “All we need now is for the courts to overturn 14 and we can look at a new election.”

This frustration with redistricting immediately turned into a racist wet dream to erase protections that stopped discriminatory maps in the first place.

His proposal was not met without resistance.

Nearly 400 demonstrators rallied outside the Alabama State House after the remarks surfaced. People showed up because they understand exactly what is at stake. This is not just about district lines on a map. This is about whether Black voters deserve equal representation or whether politicians can redraw democracy until only certain voices matter.

This latest push exposes something deeper, more insidious happening across the South. Voting rights protections are increasingly being treated like inconveniences, when they are constitutional obligations. The language coming from some officials sounds less focused on fairness and more focused on regaining political advantage by any means necessary.

Alabama has a rich history of some of the most toxic, profound racism in this nation. It consistently ranks in the Top 10 most racist, exploitative regions. My friend lives there and he can barely get ahead. And yet, he’s committed to pushing, hanging in there with his family despite the mount ate of inequality before him. `

Alabama already carries the weight of Bloody Sunday, segregation battles and decades of voter suppression. For leaders in that state to casually discuss weakening the 14th Amendment feels like a sickening, repugnant Hail Mary. Also, it is a signal to those that may actually try to make it happen like the author of Project 2025.

Nobody should pretend this is normal political rhetoric and yet it is decidedly American.

It was not so long ago when politicians pushed to keep us all out of anything that would level the playing field. Moreover, it seems to be the norm – treating constitutional and legal protections like optional obstacles, So-called democracy feels highly negotiable, possibly non-existence.