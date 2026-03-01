Deon Cole’s Nicki Minaj & Donald Trump Jokes Ignite Death Threats From MAGA & Barbz

A witty, but political NAACP Image Awards monologue by Deon Cole has spiraled into online outrage and alleged death threats, raising serious questions about comedy, politics and Stan culture.

The world can be harsh, but this feels like a breaking point.

Death threats?

Last night, Deon Cole took the stage as host of the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, an annual celebration of Black excellence that has long balanced culture, entertainment and sometimes social commentary. The ceremony has historically blended inspiration with sharp humor. Think of past hosts who used the platform to critique politics, pop culture and even the audience itself. That tradition continued this year.

But what started as roasting turned into something darker.

During his monologue, Cole cracked jokes about several high profile figures, including Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent. The comedian leaned into satire, even framing part of his commentary as a mock prayer. We laughed.

In one segment, Cole referenced Minaj’s recent public support of Trump and her alignment with the MAGA movement. He joked, “Lord, we want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj. She’s been going through a lot lately and hasn’t been herself, Lord. I believe whatever’s in her body is affecting her brain, Lord.” The punchline drew pure laughter from the audience.

He also addressed the recent BAFTAs controversy involving a Tourette’s activist who shouted the N-word during a presentation. Cole warned, in jest, that anyone in the audience with Tourette’s “better read the room tonight.” This is humor but definitely sensitive territory.

The NAACP Image Awards have always provided space for bold commentary like most shows of this nature. Over the years, the show has addressed racism, police brutality, political tension and cultural issues. Comedy has often been this vehicle, but the reaction is now something otherworldly. Or, it could be very Earthly in nature.

Within hours, Cole reportedly began receiving threatening messages, even death threats.

Supporters of Trump took issue with the political jabs. Some members of Nicki Minaj’s fan base expressed outrage online. Others aligned with 50 Cent criticized the comedian. A few individuals crossed the line entirely, referencing Cole’s late mother in cruel online posts.

That is where the situation moves from debate to danger.

Criticism is one thing. Death threats are another. Comedy has long operated in uncomfortable spaces. From Richard Pryor to Chris Rock, George Carlin to Sam Kinison, to Tony Hinchcliffe and Roseanne Barr…pushing buttons has been part of the art form. There have been times when racism seemingly seeps in these spaces too. The audience groans, cheers or condemns, but rarely do they face what Cole now faces.

When fans move from disagreement to intimidation, it signals something more troubling about our digital culture. Oftentimes, it is a reflection of leadership. Social media does not help as it often rewards extremism over reasonable thought. A joke can become a rallying cry for harassment instantly.

Whether you found Cole funny or offensive is subjective. But threats and personal attacks are not commentary. They are escalation.

The NAACP Image Awards were created to uplift and honor Black achievement in entertainment, politics and community leadership. They have also served as a space for reflection and critique. If comedians cannot test boundaries without fear for their safety, the space for cultural conversation shrinks.

The bigger question is not whether Deon Cole went too far. It is whether we have.

Comedy has always walked a thin line. In the age of viral clips and hyperpartisan loyalty, that line feels thinner than ever. As audiences, we have to decide whether we can separate satire from warfare.

One thing is clear. Disagreement should never turn into threats.

