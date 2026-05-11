2FithyRicky Replaces Finesse2tymes, Until J. Prince Jr.’s Lawyers Come

Finesse2tymes is allegedly using a new rap alias to bypass what he calls a “modern-day slavery” contract tied to Mob Ties and Atlantic Records.

Finesse2tymes is basically trying to put himself in witness protection.

The Memphis rapper has moved to the 2FithyRicky alias seemingly as a workaround to escape a contentious contractual situation involving J. Prince Jr., Mob Ties and Atlantic Records. That’s what it looks like right now.

The whole thing spilled into public view when Finesse started blasting his deal online and calling it “modern-day slavery.” According to him, the contract prevents him from releasing music freely through now-traditional channels like Apple Music. He even uploaded portions of the agreement into ChatGPT and AI told him what he had signed.

What came back looked ugly.

The contract was described as a 360 deal. And you know what that means – the label and affiliated entities allegedly participate in nearly every revenue stream. Finesse can’t even get YouTube money. He claimed the agreement covers performances, merch, endorsements and more. On top of it all, suggested the label owns his masters forever! All the nice things like financial advances for jewelry, luxury vehicles, the private jets and pure cash must all be recouped before royalty money reaches him. Respectfully – that is pretty normal in this day and age. But, there is more.

According to Finesse’s public explanation, his percentage gets carved up between multiple parties including Mob Ties and JPE. Damn. He also alleged that joint projects involving Moneybagg Yo shrink his take-home pay to the very last compound. You gotta read the paperwork, people!

Enter 2FithyRicky.

Under the alternate identity, he has been uploading music independently through YouTube and other streaming platforms. He is reportedly pushing the line on an upcoming project called FDL, short for “Fukkh da Labels.” If the “Finesse2tymes” name is tied up contractually, then “2FithyRicky” becomes the loophole. Or at least that seems to be the gamble. Remember when Prince turned into a symbol? Literally! That worked! I do not know about this.

From what I have been told, J. Prince Jr. has publicly clowned the situation. He has reportedly made it clear that paperwork still matters regardless. I am not sure if this pertains to the new moniker or just the overall situation.

No matter what, this whole saga is fascinating. We’ll have to see what becomes of it. One minute you are signing paperwork to escape the streets. The next minute you are allegedly creating a whole new identity. WTF!

Here’s the new music!