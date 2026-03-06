50 Cent Reportedly Sneaks T.I. Diss In “Power” Theme, Tip Proactively Claps Back

50 Cent’s new Power Origins theme with Leon Thomas has fans wondering if one eyebrow raising lyric was aimed directly at T.I.

At least these guys are striking at a more rapid rate, essentially consolidating jabs.

50 Cent just rolled out a new track tied to his television empire, but one lyric has people talking.

The song, “No One Told Us What We’re Here For,” is the official theme for the upcoming Power Origins series. The track pairs 50 with singer Leon Thomas, whose soulful delivery fits perfectly the past theme songs in the Power universe.

But leave it to 50 to slip a little ether into the Kool-Aid.

People listened and took to social media! In his verse, 50 raps, “I’m back on my dope boy grammar / Your daddy made your mama eat every box in Atlanta… But everybody know.” What would Atlanta have to do with this? I am just wondering. Anyway, that is a breadcrumb for us to believe this is a jab to T.I., King and I guess, Tiny.

People believe the line could only be a veiled jab at T.I., but it is really talking to King, his son. Considering the ongoing tension between the Harris Family, this is the verdict. It could be for Domani too, I suppose.

Still, nothing has been confirmed.

50 Cent posted this song with an image of him and Eminem. I thought they teamed up for a diss at first. T.I. has not said anything about this, but he has said something. He basically dared 50 to bust a move and included a pic of his family.

Meanwhile, Leon Thomas is the real winner here. He continues his impressive run as one of the industry’s most versatile young talents.

Intentional shade or just clever wordplay, one thing is certain: I listened after hearing there was a diss. Winning by any means.

