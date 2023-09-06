Are A.I. Drake & The Weeknd Are About To Get A Grammy?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Something tells me Selena Gomez won’t be to thrilled to hear this news.

Believe it or not, that Artificial Intelligence-generated Drake and The Weeknd song that went viral earlier this year may be competing with real artists at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

If you recall, an anonymous creator by the name of Ghostwriter turned the music industry upside down after releasing an AI-generated collaboration between Drake and The Weekend. The vocals on the record “Heart On My Sleeve” share such an uncanny likeness to real verses from Drizzy and Abel that many people were under the impression that the track was a legitimate leak.

This AI generated song featuring Drake & The Weeknd trading lines about Selena Gomez dropped on Saturday.



It now has 20m streams in under 48 hours.



TikTok: 13m

Twitter: 5.3m

Spotify: 254k (<24 hours)

Youtube: 144k

Soundcloud: 84k



The track is impressive & the artist leans hard… pic.twitter.com/XONATe7EYe — Rob Abelow (@AbelowRob) April 17, 2023

Now, in a startling turn of events, “Heart On My Sleeves,” which was pulled from streaming platforms in April after UMG issued a copyright complaint has been submitted for Grammy consideration. According to a representative close to Ghostwriter, “Heart on My Sleeve” was submitted for Best Rap Song and Song of The Year award categories—which are traditionally awarded to songwriters rather than the song’s performers.

According to Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., those are the contention areas the song is naturally and rightfully eligible to compete within—despite its artificial origins. “It’s absolutely eligible because it was written by a human,” Mason Jr. told The New York Times in an interview.

While it’s unclear what the end gain will be for Ghostwriter, who has maintained his or her anonymity up until this point, should they actually win a Grammy Award for “Heart On My Sleeve.” Regardless of that, Ghostwriter appears to be here to stay and intends to be a leader in purveying AI-generated song technology within mainstream music. Ghostwriter’s next sonic social experiment? A thunderous—and fake—Travis Scott and 21 Savage collaboration. What a time to be alive!

Revisit the internet-breaking song above and check out Ghostwriter’s latest faux La Flame and 21 collaboration below.