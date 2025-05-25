Al B. Sure!, Diddy & Kim Porter: Kim’s Friend Rips Into Al For Lying

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Al B. Sure!’s cryptic claims about Kim Porter’s death are being called out by her best friend, who accuses the singer of lying and harming the family with conspiracy-fueled posts.

Al B. Sure! and the mystery of Kim Porter’s death continues to resurface like a bad ex in your DMs. Literally! Al has kept it just cryptic enough to keep us watching. The former Uptown crooner, who once had the ladies swooning (and some men), has kept the Diddy conspiracy going. But now, the internet isn’t the only one side-eyeing him. Kim Porter’s best friend is officially done.

Al B. Sure! was once that guy. Uptown Records. Andre Harrell. Light-skinned heartthrob looks, wavy hair and stardom. But fast-forward a few decades, and that spotlight has dimmed, but the current chaos has done right by him.

Al B. has kept us talking for years! Over This! Bro, who shares a son, Quincy, with the late Kim Porter, has steadily implied that something wasn’t right about Kim’s untimely passing in 2018. Her official cause of death was pneumonia.

Sudden, yes. But it’s not unheard of.

To this day, Al B. Sure! has hinted at foul play, pointing fingers at Sean “Diddy” Combs. The Diddler adopted Quincy and raised him as his own. That’s dag on near motive, but let us continue because it gets murky here.

Quincy is firmly planted in Camp Diddy. But, Al B keeps painting a picture that Diddy had a hand in his own near-death experience involving organ failure. These aren’t minor claims. This is high-drama material. Movie stuff!

Now, Kim Porter’s best friend, Lala, has had enough. She’s calling Al B. Sure! a liar, flat-out. According to her, he wasn’t around when Kim got sick. He didn’t check in, even though he spent an hour with her months before her death. He wasn’t by her side, though. More importantly, she accuses him of hurting the children, Kim’s living father and others left behind.

Here’s the issue for folks in the news game, especially those of us at AllHipHop. We were the first to even whisper that this situation deserved more eyes! Years later, we still don’t know more than we did then. It is exhausting, unfair and we deserve better. We’ve walked the tightrope covering this, but when do we demand actual answers? Might be time to stop altogether.

Al B. Sure! step up! It feels like cloud-chasing.

What do you think?

-illseed out!