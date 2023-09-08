Blueface’s Mom Says He & Chrisean Rock Might Not Be Cousins—But Still Wants Paternity Test

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, appears to be gently walking back her “Kissing Cousins” accusations regarding her son and Chrisean Rock—the mother of her grandson.

To quickly catch everyone up to speed, just one day after Chrisean Jr. was brought into this world via an Instagram Live birth orchestrated by his mother, Saffold hosted an Instagram Live of her own where she claimed her son and Chrisean were related. The basis of Safford’s accusations? The fact that Chrisean’s surname is Dorsey and that she herself has extended family members of the same name hailing from Chrisean’s hometown.

“Chrisean’s mama is a Dorsey,” Safford said in part. “All the Dorseys is related—and they all act like that. They all strong and act like that.”

Safford continued, alleging Blueface—whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter—“had a baby with his cousin.” She added, “I bet you we need to test the baby.”

Now, seemingly days after making the bold claim that Blueface and Chrisean Rock are actually cousins who birthed a child together, the rapper’s mom has clarified her intent with her initial statement. During a recent interview with TMZ, Safford explained that after conducting more research about her extended Dorsey family, she no longer believes her son and Chrisean are cousins.

So why does she still want a DNA test done “just in case?” Your guess is as good as ours, but one can only imagine how an incestuous fiasco of this nature could strengthen the trauma bond Blueface and Chrisean Rock already have.

Dive into the full details of Safford’s claim via the interview below.