SHOTS FIRED! Mr. Vegas Bigs Up Cardi B, Slams Nicki Minaj & Drake

Cardi B appreciates dancehall — unlike Nicki Minaj and Drake. That’s the proclamation from none other than Mr. Vegas, who took to Instagram to shout out the “Bodak Yellow” rapper for her appreciation for the music. “Unlike Nikki (sic) and Drake, Cardi B sincerely loves dancehall,” said the legend. “She does not see it as […]

Cardi B appreciates dancehall — unlike Nicki Minaj and Drake.

That’s the proclamation from none other than Mr. Vegas, who took to Instagram to shout out the “Bodak Yellow” rapper for her appreciation for the music.

“Unlike Nikki (sic) and Drake, Cardi B sincerely loves dancehall,” said the legend. “She does not see it as a little flavoring for her albums or remixes. The queen dedicated her birthday to Wi Culture (passa passa dancehall). This is how you know she is not a vulture.”

Check out the post from Mr. Vegas below.

Some people are taking exception to Mr. Vegas’s claims about Nicki Minaj, especially since he defends Cardi B over her. They point out that she was born and raised in Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago — so any claims about her “appropriating her own culture” seem a bit silly, at best.

But this isn’t the first time that Mr. Vegas has slammed Drake for his appropriation of the culture. He’s called him “Drake the Fake” in the past, and even Sean Paul has blasted Drake in the past for what he feels is an appropriation of the culture. “It is a sore point when people like Drake or Bieber or other artists come and do dancehall-orientated music but don’t credit where dancehall came from and they don’t necessarily understand it,” he said.

Cardi B, meanwhile, is known for having a Dominican father (which is why most people think she’s fully Dominican), but she also has an Afro-Trinidadian mother. So…you figure it out.