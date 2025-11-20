Cardi B’s Latest Post Might Be More Than A Baby Reveal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B had folks speculating hard after flashing a diamond ring while showing off her baby with Stefon Diggs on Instagram.

Cardi B has the internet wildin’ after she dropped some baby pics with Stefon Diggs and casually flashed a fat diamond on her left ring finger.

She posted up some sweet shots of her newborn all decked out in New England Patriots gear, clearly reppin’ her NFL bae’s squad.

But forget the baby clothes, everybody zeroed in on that icy rock Cardi was flexin’. Naturally, folks started whispering about wedding bells.

And if you’ve been peepin’ her socials, you already know Cardi’s been a sideline regular at Patriots games, holdin’g it down for Diggs.

Now, the timing of that ring showing up? Kinda sus. It’s got Hip-Hop heads and NFL watchers alike thinkin’ she might be locked it down again.

Remember, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last year and wanted full custody of their three kids. So if she’s movin’ on, she’s doin’ it flashy.

Neither Cardi nor Diggs has said a word about the engagement rumors. No confirmation, no denial, just silence while the internet does what it does.